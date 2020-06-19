The new Triumph Tiger 900 has been launched in India. Prices for the Tiger 900 range start at ₹ 13.7 lakh for the GT variant and go up to ₹ 15.5 lakh for the top-spec Rally Pro model. The Tiger 900 Rally variant is priced at ₹ 14.35 lakh. All prices are ex-showroom, India. To give you an idea, the Tiger 800 XRx is priced at ₹ 13.39 lakh, the Tiger 800 XCx is priced at ₹ 14.03 lakh and the top-spec Tiger 800 XCA is priced at ₹ 15.16 lakh. So, there is a slight difference in prices of the Tiger 800 range and the Tiger 900 models. Of course, the Tiger 900 is a completely new model ground-up and is BS6 compliant too. Therefore, the premium on the pricing is justified. The Tiger 900 GT is the road-going model, with alloy wheels, lower seat height, and less equipment. While the Rally and Rally Pro are the off-road biased variants with wire-spoked wheels, more off-road equipment and a higher seat height. Triumph started taking bookings for the Tiger 900 a few weeks ago, for a token amount of ₹ 50,000.

Also Read: Triumph Tiger 900 India Launch Live Updates

Triumph Tiger 900 13.7 Lakh * On Road Price (New Delhi) FIND OUT MORE

(The instrument console is brand new and offers a crisp, clear view as well)

The new Tiger 900 gets many new features over the Tiger 800. The TFT instrument console is all-new and allows you to customise the display from multiple options. Also, the rider can now connect his/her smartphone to the motorcycle via Bluetooth and access calls, messages and even navigate oneself. The Tiger 900 can also be connected to a GoPro action camera and the same can be operated from the left switchgear. The motorcycle also gets ride-by-wire and up to six riding modes, which are Road, Rain, Sport, Off-Road, Off-Road Pro and Rider. The motorcycle also gets a 6-speed inertial measurement unit. There is an option to customise the ABS, traction control, cornering ABS as well.

Also Read: Triumph Tiger 900 Pre-Bookings Open

(The Triumph Tiger 900 has been completely redesigned. It looks leaner and meaner now)

The new-generation Tiger 900 gets a completely new design as well. The proportions become narrower and the motorcycle wears a more aggressive look, thanks to the lean front end and the new LED headlamps. The motorcycle becomes slimmer as well. The Tiger 900 now weighs up to 5 kg lesser, depending on the variant and the centre of gravity is lower too, having being moved 40 mm forward and 20 mm lower.

(The Tiger 900 gets a new 888 cc triple-cylinder engine which makes 94 bhp and 87 Nm. It is 2.5 kg lighter as well)

The Tiger 900 continues to get a 3-cylinder engine, but with significant updates. The displacement gets a bump from 799 cc to 888 cc. The engine also gets new and lightweight components such as a new T-plane triple crankshaft that reduces the weight of the engine by 2.5 kg. The engine fits 42 mm lower in the motorcycle and is tilted 6.8 degrees forward. This offers better weight distribution. The firing order on the triple has also changed from 1-2-3 to 1-3-2, which in turn leads to a bass-laden exhaust note instead of the distinct triple whine from the Tiger 800. The new firing order also makes for better torque spread across the rev range. The engine makes 10 per cent more torque which is 87 Nm at 7,250 rpm (up from 79 Nm at 8,050 rpm). The mid-range itself gets a 12 per cent boost. The peak power output stays the same which is 93.9 bhp at 8,750 rpm.

Also Read: Triumph Tiger 900 First Ride Review

(The Tiger 900 feels much more manageable on tough terrain and has better punch down the rev range too)

The new Tiger 900 comes with a new bolt-on subframe and removable pillion footpegs. Suspension is handled by Marzocchi units, with 45 mm upside down forks on the GT model and can be adjusted manually for preload with 170 mm rear wheel travel. The Tiger 900 Rally and Rally Pro get 45 mm Showa USDs with full manual adjustability and 240 mm of travel.

(The handling on the Tiger 900 is a vast improvement oer the Tiger 800)

The rear suspension is also from Showa with manual preload and rebound damping adjustment with 230 mm of wheel travel.The lighter chassis, reduced engine mass, higher specification suspension and category-leading Brembo Stylema brakes all make for a marked improvement in riding dynamics, be it on the road or off-road.

The new Tiger 900 gets over 65 accessories along with two inspiration kits in India. these two kits are the Trekker (For Tiger 900 Rally and Rally Pro) and the Expedition (For Tiger 900 GT). In terms of competition, the Triumph Tiger 900 goes up against the likes of the BMW F 750 GS, F 850 GS, Honda CRF1100L Africa Twin and the Ducati Multistrada 950 range.

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow carandbike on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.