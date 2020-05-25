New Cars and Bikes in India

Triumph Tiger 900 Pre-Bookings Open

Triumph Motorcycles India has begun taking pre-bookings for the Triumph Tiger 900. The Tiger 900 is a brand new model and will be launched in India in the coming weeks.

We expect the prices of the Tiger 900 to start at Rs. 12 lakh and go up to Rs. 15 lakh

Highlights

  • The launch date of the Triumph Tiger 900 is yet to be revealed
  • We expect the prices to start at Rs. 12 lakh
  • The Tiger 900 will go up against the BMW F 750 GS & F 850 GS

Pre-bookings for the Triumph Tiger 900 have commenced in India. The pre-booking for the motorcycle can be done by paying an amount of ₹ 50,000. The new Tiger 900 is a massive leap from the Tiger 800 in terms of performance, feature and one would say design as well. The Triumph Tiger 800 is one of the best-selling ADVs in the country and no doubt, the new Tiger 900 will have its share of buyers too. The new-generation Tiger 900 gets a fresh design! It was never a beautiful motorcycle to look at but now, it looks leaner and meaner, especially with the slim LED headlamps, narrow face and the short ADV beak.

Also Read: New Triumph Tiger 900 Teased; India Launch Soon

Triumph Tiger 900

₹ 12 - 15 Lakh *
( Expected Price )
Expected Launch : May 2020

shn4c1ls

(The 2020 Triumph Tiger 900 is scheduled for a launch in the coming weeks)

Triumph has done well to offer a bucket-load of features on the new Tiger 900. First and foremost, there is a new TFT screen, which is bigger and offers a range of customisation options. Secondly, you can now connect your phone to the motorcycle via Bluetooth and access incoming calls, messages and even navigate yourself from point A to point B. One can also pair their GoPro action cameras with the motorcycle itself and operate the same from the switch cube on the left. Plus, depending on the variants, the bike get up to 6 riding modes with options to customise the ABS, traction control, suspension and so on. The riding modes are Road, Rain, Sport, Off-Road, Off-Road Pro and Rider.

Also Read: Triumph Tiger 900 First Ride Review

vmg906lo

(The instrument console is brand new and offers a crisp, clear view as well)

The motorcycle gets a slight bump in displacement (from 799 cc to 888 cc). There is a new T-plane triple crankshaft which along with new and lightweight components that reduce the weight of the engine by 2.5 kg. It remains a triple but now the firing order of the cylinders has changed from 1-2-3 to 1-3-2. In essence, the new engine now offers up to 10 per cent more torque which is 87 Nm at 7,250 rpm (up from 79 Nm at 8,050 rpm). The mid-range itself gets a 12 per cent boost. The peak power output stays the same which is 93.9 bhp at 8,750 rpm.

874tsph

(The Tiger Rally Pro gets the most number of riding modes, including an Off-Road Pro mode)

The Tiger 900 will be available in two variants, the Rally and the GT. The GT is the road-going variant, with alloy wheels, lower seat height, and less off-roading equipment. The Rally will be the off-road biased variant with wire-spoked wheels, more off-road equipment and a higher seat height. The base Tiger 900 GT is expected to be priced at around ₹ 12 lakh, going up to ₹ 15 lakh for the fully-loaded Tiger 900 Rally Pro.

