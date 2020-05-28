New Cars and Bikes in India

New Triumph Tiger 900 To Get Three Variants In India

Triumph Motorcycles India will launch three variants of the Tiger 900 in India which are the GT, Rally and the top-spec Rally Pro. The company has already teased the new motorcycle on its social media handles and we expect the motorcycle to be launched in the coming weeks.

India will not get the GT Pro variant of the Tiger 900

Highlights

  • India will get the GT, Rally and the top-spec Rally Pro variants
  • The Tiger 900 Rally Pro gets six riding modes
  • The motorcycle will be launched in June 2020

The Triumph Tiger 900 will be launched in India soon. Triumph Motorcycles India has already teased the launch and has started taking pre-bookings online or at showrooms, for the bike at ₹ 50,000. The Tiger 900 is a world different from the Tiger 800 in terms of engine specifications, design and even variants. The new Tiger 900 will be launched in three variants in India. These are GT, Rally and Rally Pro. Needless to say, the Tiger 900 will be BS6 compliant as well. This is the first time that the top-spec variant of the Tiger will be coming to India along with the other variants. The GT range will replace the Tiger 800 XR range and get alloy wheels, primarily meant for touring on tarmac. The Rally range will replace the Tiger 800 XC range, getting more equipment along with wire-spoked wheels shod with tubeless tyres and will be more off-road friendly.

Also Read: Pre-Bookings Begin For New Triumph Tiger 900

Triumph Tiger 900

₹ 12 - 15 Lakh *
( Expected Price )
Expected Launch : Jun 2020

874tsph

(The Tiger Rally Pro gets six riding modes, including an Off-Road Pro mode)

The all-new 900 cc (888 cc) inline three-cylinder engine has a unique 1-3-2 firing order, compared to the 1-2-3 firing order of the Tiger 800. The result is an exhaust note which has more bass, feels throatier than the whine of the earlier triple. The revamped firing order offers strong pull of a parallel-twin at lower revs. The new engine offers a stronger mid-range and top end as well. The peak torque output has increased by 10 per cent to 87 Nm at 7,250 rpm. While power output remains the same, Triumph says there's 9 per cent more power in the mid-range, with the numbers being 94 bhp at 8,750 rpm.

Also Read: 2020 Triumph Tiger 900 First Ride Review

fmncnn3k

(Triumph has moved away from WP suspension and now it offers Marzocchi units on the GT and Showa suspension on the Rally)

The new Tiger 900 gets a sharper, more aggressive styling compared to the old models. The motorcycle loses a fair it of bulk, gets cleaner lines and the front end is completely new too. The narrow waist of the motorcycle makes it look like a big dirt bike rather than a middleweight ADV. The fuel tank is now bigger, at 20 litres and the weight of the frame has been reduced as well. The centre of gravity of the Tiger 900 has been revised too, moving 40 mm forwards and 20 mm down compared to the outgoing Tiger 800.

unoavvhk

(The Triumph Tiger 900 Range will have three models in India, GT, Rally and Rally Pro)

0 Comments

The new Tiger 900 now features an inertial measurement unit (IMU), which helps the ABS and traction control systems on the bikes to keep optimal electronic intrusion.  The top-spec Tiger 900 Rally Pro features six modes - Rain, Road, Sport, Off-Road, fully customisable Rider and Off-Road Pro modes.

