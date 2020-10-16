Triumph Trident Unveil Details Revealed

Triumph Motorcycles will unveil the production model of the Triumph Trident on October 30, 2020. The prototype of the motorcycle was showcased a couple of months ago. The Trident is a brand revived from Triumph's history and in its latest avatar it will be the British motorcycle manufacturer's most affordable motorcycle in its roadster line-up. The new Triumph Trident will be a middleweight roadster, which will be positioned below the Triumph Street Triple range and will be powered by an inline three-cylinder engine, possibly with displacement of around 650-660 cc. The Trident will be commercially launched in the first quarter of 2021.

Also Read: Triumph Trident Design Prototype Unveiled | Triumph Trident Shown Undergoing Testing Ahead Of Global Unveil

Triumph is pegging the Trident as a fun, every day ride. Something that offers good performance and can also be ridden on a daily basis. Like we mentioned earlier, the Trident is likely to get a triple cylinder engine displacing somewhere around 650-660 cc. The base architecture of the engine is from the 675 cc triple of the now-discontinued Triumph Daytona 675. Although Triumph says the Trident's engine is completely new from the ground up. In fact, the Daytona 675 formed the basis for all modern inline three-cylinder engines from Triumph, including the current 765 cc engine of the Street Triple, the last generation Tiger 800's engine, and even the new Tiger 900.

Also Read: Triumph Trident: What We Know So Far

The Triumph Trident will be the new entry point into the Triumph triple engine roadsters, and will sit below the Triumph Street Triple

The engine is likely to be mounted on a brand-new chassis. But unlike the Aluminium frame of the Street Triple range, the Trident will get a steel frame, in order to keep the costs under control. A look at the design prototype tells us that the Trident will have rider-friendly ergonomics such as an upright seating position and a flat and wide handlebar. The Trident was designed and developed by Triumph at its Hinckley headquarters in UK. Renowned motorcycle designer Rodolfi Frascoli has made several styling inputs on the Trident as well. He also had a large role to play in the designing of the Tiger 900 and the Street Triple, two of the most popular models from Triumph.

We believe that the Triumph Trident will make its way to India. We expect the motorcycle to be launched in India before the end of 2021.

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow carandbike.com on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.