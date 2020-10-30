2021 Triumph Trident 660 Unveiled; Coming To India Next Year

Triumph Motorcycles took the wraps off the all-new Trident 660 roadster. The Triumph Trident will be the new entry point into Triumph's triple roadster line-up and will be competitively priced to deliver solid value for new riders. Conceived and developed by the Hinckley design team, the new Trident has additional styling from Italian motorcycle designer Rodolfo Frascoli, who has worked on a number of Triumph motorcycles. Prices for the Triumph Trident 660 roadster start at 7,195 GBP or ₹ 6.97 lakh. It will be coming to India in early 2021 as well.

Triumph Trident 660 Engine

(The Trident 660 gets a 660 cc in-line triple cylinder engine which makes 80 bhp and 64 Nm)

The Trident 660 gets an in-line triple cylinder engine displacing 660 cc. It is liquid-cooled and it makes 80 bhp at 10,250 rpm along with peak torque of 64 Nm at 6,250 rpm. The engine is paired to a 6-speed gearbox with a slip/assist clutch. Triumph says that up to 90 per cent of torque is available throughout the rev range. The idea is to offer spirited performance which is not overwhelming for new riders.

Triumph Trident 660 Features & Cycle Parts

(The Trident 660 get a round TFT console, with LCD readout for speed, revs and gear position)

In terms of electronics, the Trident 660 gets ride-by-wire, two riding modes - road and rain, ABS, traction control and all LED lighting. The motorcycle also gets new full-colour TFT display with optional 'My Triumph' connectivity system. The Trident 660 is built on an all-new tubular steel chassis, gets 41 mm Showa USDs along with a Showa monoshock that is adjustable. Up front, the motorcycle gets 310 mm twin disc brakes and two-piston Nissin callipers while the rear gets a single disc with a single-piston Nissin calliper. The bike gets 17-inch cast Aluminium wheels wrapped in Michelin Road 5 rubber. There will 45 dedicated accessories for the Trident 660 as well.

Triumph Trident 660 Design

(The Trident 660 gets a sporty stance and looks muscular too)

The Trident 660 marks a new direction for Triumph motorcycles where the focus will be on ease of riding and aggressive pricing. Triumph is known for its triple roadsters and the Trident follows suit with having a retro charm, thanks to the round headlight, sporty and muscular stance and the sculpted fuel tank. The minimalist overtones and the full exposed frame and engine remind you of the Street Triple range. The Trident will be offered in four colour schemes which are - Silver Ice & Diablo Red, Matt Jet Black & Matt Silver Ice, Crystal White and Sapphire Black. The Trident has a wet weight of 189 kg.

Triumph Trident 660 India Launch

(Triumph will launch the Trident 660 in India in early 2021)

Pricing for global markets will be revealed in the first week of November 2020 and yes! The Triumph Trident 660 will be coming to India as well. Deliveries in India will begin in early 2021.

