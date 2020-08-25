Triumph Trident Design Prototype Unveiled

Triumph Motorcycles has revived the Trident name from its history, and which will be the most affordable and accessible Triumph motorcycle in the brand's current roadster line-up. The new Triumph Trident will be a middleweight roadster, which will sit below the Triumph Street Triple range, but will be powered by an inline three-cylinder engine, possibly with displacement of around 650 cc. According to Triumph, the new Trident will be the new entry point into the Triumph roadster line-up and will be launched commercially in the first quarter of 2021. More details and technical specifications will be announced closer to the Trident's launch.
The Triumph Trident design prototype was revealed at the London Design Museum and integrates the original design development model with prototype components, built to showcase the style and design lines of the new motorcycle to be introduced in Triumph's roadster family. The design prototype is the result of a four-year development programme led by a dedicated team in Triumph's design facility at Hinckley, UK, Triumph's global headquarters.
The new Triumph Trident was conceived and developed by the Hinckley design team, with additional styling input from Italian motorcycle designer Rodolfo Frascoli, who has designed the latest Triumph Tiger 900, but also had a hand in the earlier Triumph Speed Triple, and the Triumph Tiger 1050 designs.
The new Triumph Trident has a pure, minimalistic form, with clean lines that incorporates the Triumph design DNA, with signature tank knee indents and key cues from the Triumph Speed Triple's muscular poise, as well as the Speed Twin's classic lines. The new triple cylinder engine is expected to be around 650 cc and is said to offer the perfect balance of low-down torque and top end power. With a distinctive stance and poise, the Trident in production form, is expected to deliver a comfortable and upright riding position, to provide the perfect balance of an engaged, agile and dynamic riding experience.
The Triumph Trident will have an all-new steel main frame, as against the aluminium frame of the Triumph Street Triple models. The engine architecture will be derived from the Daytona 675, but Triumph says the engine has been developed completely from scratch, and will get some new components. In terms of competition, Triumph says internationally, the Triumph Trident will compete against the likes of Japanese twin-cylinder roadsters like the Honda CB650R, Kawasaki Z650 and the Yamaha MT-07. Triumph says the new Triumph Trident will have a significant advantage of being the only motorcycle with a triple cylinder engine in the segment and will also get best-in-class electronics and features. The new Triumph Trident will be manufactured at Triumph's manufacturing facility in Thailand.
The Triumph Trident name is from the brand's history, and the old Trident was in production from 1968 till 1975. The old Trident was powered by a 740 cc, air-cooled, overhead valve straight-three engine, which put out 58 bhp of maximum power at 7,500 rpm. The Honda CB750 was the original Triumph Trident's main competitor. In its resurgence as the most affordable Triumph, the new Trident will also take on Japanese roadsters in 2021, but all with parallel-twin engines.
