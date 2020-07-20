We had told you earlier that Triumph Motorcycles India will increase the price of the 2020 Street Triple RS sometime in July 2020. The revised price is now in effect and the 2020 Triumph Street Triple RS is now priced at ₹ 11.33 lakh, which is an increase of ₹ 20,000 from its launch price. Interestingly, the price at the launch was the same as the price of the outgoing model. Triumph had also announced that it will defer the price hikes of its BS6 motorcycles till July 2020 but now that July is upon us, expect to see more motorcycles from Triumph getting costlier.

(The 2020 Triump Street Triple RS is more flexible than ever, and its biggest strengths are versatility and flexibility)

The new 2020 Triumph Street Triple RS gets updated with a re-worked engine that meets the latest Euro 5 and Bharat Stage VI (BS6) emission norms. It also gets better mid-range performance translating in to 9 per cent more peak torque, and 9 per cent extra power between 6,000 and 8,000 rpm. Maximum power output is rated 121 bhp coming in at 11,750 rpm, while peak torque is 79 Nm at 9,350 rpm. The engine includes a new exhaust cam, new intake duct, lighter crank and clutch and has 7 per cent less rolling inertia.

(The engine of the Street Triple RS makes 9 per cent more peak torque, and 9 per cent more power in the mid-range)

In terms of visual cues, the 2020 Triumph Street Triple RS retains the same dimensions, same silhouette and same chassis. The design changes include the new LED headlight with aggressive, eyebrow-like strip of LED DRLs giving it a hint of aggressiveness and renewed appeal. The TFT instrument console has a new design too and is now more comprehensive. The body panels, fly-screen, side panels, seat cowl and belly pan have all been updated too.

The next model from Triumph to be launched will be the Street Triple R, which is a slightly lower-specced and more affordable sibling of the Street Triple RS naked street-fighter. The styling stays the same but the engine specifications and the features are a bit different. Expect the Street Triple R to be priced lesser than the RS as well.

