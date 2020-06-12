2020 Triumph Street Triple RS To Get A Price Hike In July

Triumph Motorcycle India will be increased prices for the recently launched 2020 Street Triple RS in July this year. Triumph dealerships have confirmed to carandbike that the company plans to increase prices on the new model by up to ₹ 50,000. The 2020 Triumph Street Triple RS was launched in April this year priced at ₹ 11.13 lakh (ex-showroom, India), same as the older model. The price hike was held back by the manufacturer to encourage sales of its motorcycles, given the nationwide lockdown. Customers that complete the purchase of the new Street Triple RS before June 30, 2020, can take advantage of the current prices. Triumph dealers are communicating the hike in prices to potential customers.

The 2020 Triumph Street Triple RS witnesses a comprehensive set of upgrades over the older model. The 765 cc three-cylinder engine gets lighter internal components, a new exhaust with a distinctive sound and a nine per cent more mid-range power. The motor now produces 121 bhp at 11,750 rpm and 79 Nm of peak torque at 9350 rpm. The 6-speed transmission also gets updates including shorter first and second gears. In addition, the new Street Triple RS gets a new TFT instrument screen with Bluetooth connectivity, bi-directional quickshifter and a slip and assist clutch as standard. The bike is offered in two colour options - black and silver.

The 2020 Triumph Street Triple RS continues to be sold at the old BS4 price till June 30, 2020

The price hike also comes at a time when Triumph Motorcycles India is readying the new Street Triple R for launch in the country. The new entry-level variant in the Street Triple family replaces the S version that was on sale in India but comes with better hardware and more power in comparison. Considering the S and the RS versions of the motorcycle had a nearly ₹ 2 lakh price difference on-road, the price hike will help Triumph to position the new R and RS versions more distinctly to customers.

Deliveries for the new Triumph Street Triple RS have commenced across India and customers booking the bike this month can expect deliveries by July. Triumph India has a busy few days with the launch of the Bonnevillle T100 and T120 Black Editions on June 12. This will be followed with the launch of the new Tiger 900 and the Street Triple R.

