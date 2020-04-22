New Cars and Bikes in India

2020 Triumph Street Triple RS Launched In India; Priced At ₹ 11.13 Lakh

The 2020 Triumph Street Triple RS gets an updated engine, tuned by Triumph's Moto2 engineering team, and minor visual updates.

The 2020 Triumph Street Triple RS gets updated with changes to the engine

Highlights

  • 2020 Triumph Street Triple RS marginally more expensive
  • Engine tuned by Triumph Moto2 Team engineers
  • 9 per cent more power in mid-range, 9 per cent more peak torque

The 2020 Triumph Street Triple RS has been launched in India with prices at ₹ 11.13 lakh (Ex-showroom). The new Street Triple RS gets updated to meet new emission regulations, both in Europe, as well as the BS6 (Bharat Stage VI) emission norms here in India, and minor cosmetic updates as well. While the engine has been updated, it has been done so with learnings from Triumph's experience in the Moto2 class, where it is the single engine provider, with the 765 cc, triple engine. The new Street Triple's engine has in essence been derived from the 765 cc Moto2 engine. Triumph India will only offer the top-spec Street Triple RS on sale in India, and the base variant Street Triple S has been discontinued.

orih6stc

The updated engine makes 9 per cent more peak torque, and 9 per cent more power in the mid-range

The updated engine gets lighter internal components, has a more responsive throttle, and also gets a new, freer flowing exhaust for a more distinctive sound. The in-line, three-cylinder engine now makes 9 per cent more mid-range power, with 9 per cent more peak torque. Maximum power is 121 bhp at 11,750 rpm while peak torque is 79 Nm at 9,350 rpm. The gearbox has been updated too, with shorter first and second gears, and now it gets a standard up/down quickshifter. A slip and assist clutch is standard.

n4emu8jk

Triumph's engineers have incorporated learnings from the 765 cc Moto2 engine and incorpoarted those in the 2020 Street Triple RS

0 Comments

The styling of the 2020 Street Triple RS has been given minor updates too with a revised twin-headlamp design and sleeker LED daytime running lights. The fuel tank, belly pan and tail section have also been updated to give the bike a sharper look. The TFT instrument panel has also been revised and gets a new layout, which will likely take some time getting used to, than the layout on the outgoing model. New colours and new body graphics have also been introduced to give the 2020 Triumph Street Triple RS fresh appeal.

