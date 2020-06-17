Triumph Street Triple R Bookings Open Across Dealerships Ahead Of Launch This Month

The 2020 Triumph Street Triple R comes to India for the first time replacing the S version

Select Triumph Motorcycles India dealerships have started accepting bookings for the upcoming Street Triple R street-fighter, ahead of its launch later this month, carandbike can confirm. The booking amount is set at ₹ 1 lakh, depending on the dealership. The British bike maker had introduced the 2020 Triumph Street Triple RS in April this year, and the new R will come at a more affordable price point while packing slightly less sophisticated hardware and power from the same 765 cc Moto2 developed motor. The Triumph Street Triple R is scheduled to go on sale by the end of June 2020.

The 765 cc engine makes 116 bhp of power and 77 Nm of torque on the R variant

The Triumph Street Triple R is powered by the same 765 cc, in-line three-cylinder engine as the RS, but in a lower state of tune. The R develops 116 bhp as opposed to 121 bhp on the RS, while the peak torque stands at 77 Nm instead of 79 Nm. The 6-speed gearbox has been carried over. The Street Triple R street-fighter gets a slightly different rake and trail as well.

The R variant also misses out on some of the fancy hardware including the TFT instrument screen and gets a part-digital instrument console. The bike uses Brembo M4.32 four-piston monobloc calipers gripping 310 mm front discs as against the M50 calipers on the ₹ The entry-level variant also weighs about 2 kg more than the performance version. That said, the model will get the headlamps from the 2020 Street Triple range complete with the signature LED daytime running lights. The colours and graphics on the bike will also be a key differentiator between the R and the ₹

The Street Triple R misses out on the RS' TFT screen & gets a part-digital instrument console

The 2020 Triumph Street Triple R is expected to be priced around ₹ 9-9.5 lakh (ex-showroom), which would make it about ₹ 2 lakh cheaper than the RS version. With the previous Street Triple too, the S and the RS versions had a similar price difference and Triumph India is likely to continue maintaining the same. In fact, the Street Triple RS BS6 is set to get a price hike of around ₹ 50,000 in July 2020 that will further establish the variants for different customers. The Street Triple RS is currently priced at ₹ 11.13 lakh (ex-showroom).

The 2020 Street Triple R will come at an attractive price point for new premium motorcycle buyers

The new Triumph Street Triple R comes to India for the first time and will take on the BMW F 900 R, KTM 790 Duke, Kawasaki Z900, Yamaha MT-09 and the likes. Meanwhile, Triumph India is gearing up to introduce the much-delayed Tiger 900 on June 19, 2020.

