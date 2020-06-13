New Cars and Bikes in India

Triumph Tiger 900 Launch Date Revealed

Triumph Motorcycles India will be launching the Tiger 900 adventure motorcycle in India on June 19, 2020. The company has already commenced the pre-bookings for the new Tiger 900 with an upfront payment of Rs. 50,000.

The Triumph Tiger 900 will come in three variants - GT, Rally and Rally Pro

Highlights

  • Triumph Motorcycles India will launch the new Tiger in India on June 19
  • Tiger 900 is likely to be priced from Rs. 12 lakh (ex-showroom)
  • Triumph Tiger 900 will come in three variants - GT, Rally and Rally Pro

After launching the Bonneville T100 Black & T120 Black, Triumph Motorcycles India is all geared up for another launch in the country. The iconic British two-wheeler brand will be launching the new Tiger 900 middleweight adventure motorcycle in India on June 19, 2020. The company was expected to launch the new Tiger 900 adventure motorcycle in May, however, the same got delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The company has finally revealed the launch date of the motorcycle, which will be held digitally. The company is already taking pre-bookings for the adventure motorcycle for a token payment of ₹ 50,000.

Also Read: New Triumph Tiger 900 Launch Details Revealed

The 2020 Triumph Tiger 900 is scheduled to be launched in India on June 19

The upcoming Tiger 900 will be significantly updated as compared to Tiger 800. No doubt, the Triumph Tiger 800 is one of the best-selling ADVs in the country. But, the all-new Tiger 900 will see a substantial jump in terms of design, engine performance, features and more. The forthcoming Tiger 900 adventure motorcycle will be seen in three variants, which are GT, Rally and Rally Pro.

This is the first time that the British motorcycle brand will be introducing the top-spec variant of the Tiger in India. Moreover, the GT range will be introduced as a replacement to the Tiger 800 XR range whereas the Rally range will replace the Tiger 800 XC range. The Tiger 900 Rally range will be loaded with wire-spoked wheels and tubeless tyres making it more off-road friendly.

Also Read: Triumph Tiger 900 Pre-Bookings Open

The prices of the Tiger 900 are expected to start at ₹ 12 lakh and go up to ₹ 15 lakh (ex-showroom)

Mechanically, the motorcycle will get a slight bump in displacement, from 799cc to 888cc. The company has employed a new T-plane triple crankshaft along with new and lightweight components for reducing the engine weight by 2.5 kg. It also gets a new firing order as compared to Tiger 800, which will be in the order of 1-3-2. The engine will be tuned to develop peak torque of 87 Nm at 7,250 rpm, while the power figure remains the same - 94 bhp at 8,750 rpm. The company will also be adding new updates to the electronics and other features. While the base variant - Tiger 900 GT is likely to be priced at around ₹ 12 lakh, the fully-loaded Tiger 900 Rally Pro could see a price tag of up to ₹ 15 lakh (All Prices Ex-showroom).

