Triumph Street Triple R Launched In India; Priced At Rs. 8.84 Lakh

Triumph Motorcycles India has launched the 2020 Triumph Street Triple R in the country. The new naked middleweight motorcycle is priced at ₹ 8.84 Lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi) and it is positioned below the top-spec Triumph Street Triple RS, which is priced at ₹ 11.33 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi). The company has already begun taking bookings for the Street Triple R at its showrooms for a token amount of ₹ 1 lakh. The Street Triple R replaces the Street Triple S, which was the base model, offered in India earlier.

(The Triumph Street Triple R is the slightly more affordable variant in the Street Triple family)

The Triumph Street Triple R uses the same 765 cc, in-line three-cylinder engine as the RS, but has a marginally lower state of tune. The Street Triple R makes 116 bhp at 12,000 rpm as opposed to 121 bhp at 11,750 rpm on the ₹ The peak torque output stands at 79 Nm at 9,350 rpm, which is similar to the output on Street Triple RS motorcycle. The Street Triple R gets a slightly different rake and trail as well when compared to the Street Triple RS bike.

(The Street Triple R misses out on the full-colour TFT screen of the RS, and gets a part-analogue, part LCD instrument console)

In terms of features, the Street Triple R misses out on features such as TFT instrument console and instead gets a part digital part analogue console, like the previous generation models. The colours and graphics on the 'R' model will be different as well. Coming to the cycle parts, the Street Triple R gets Brembo M4.32 four-piston Monobloc callipers along with 310 mm twin discs unlike the M50 callipers on the RS model. Additionally, the 'R' is about two kg heavier than the 'RS' at 168 kg, compared to the 166 kg kerb weight of the Street Triple RS bike.

(The 765 cc three-cylinder engine makes 116 bhp of power and 77 Nm of torque on the R variant)

In terms of design, both models look quite similar, with the only distinguishing features being the new colours and the instrument console and the rear sub-frame painted in red. The Street Triple R also gets ride-by-wire along with three riding modes which are road, rain and sport. The power output is restricted to 98.63 bhp with the rain mode on. There is of course ABS and traction control as well. Triumph also offers a bid-directional quick-shifter on the Street Triple R along with chunky Pirelli Diablo Rosso III tyres. The Showa suspension on the motorcycle is adjustable as well. The 2020 Street Triple R will be offered in two colours - Sapphire Black and Matt Silver Ice

(The Triumph Street Triple R will go up against the likes of the KTM 790 Duke and the Kawasaki Z900)

In terms of rivals, the 2020 Triumph Street Triple R will go up against the KTM 790 Duke and the Kawasaki Z900. While the Kawasaki' BS6 model is already on sale, the BS6 790 Duke is expected to go on sale soon.

