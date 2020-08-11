2020 Triumph Street Triple R India Launch: Prices, Specifications, Images, Features

Catch all the Live Updates from the 2020 Triumph Street Triple R India Launch here.

The 2020 Triumph Street Triple R comes to India for the first time replacing the S version

Triumph Motorcycles India is all set to introduce the new Street Triple R street-fighter motorcycle in the country. The British bike maker had confirmed the new Triumph Street Triple R variant for India earlier this year and the model will be the new entry-level offering in the updated Street Triple family. The bike is an upgrade over the standard Street Triple S that was on sale previously and packs in better hardware and power as well. It is positioned below the 2020 Triumph Street Triple RS launched earlier this year with more sophisticated hardware, more power and a higher price tag. Globally, the Street Triple R is positioned between the S and the RS models.

The 2020 Triumph Street Triple R gets the new twin-pod LED headlamps differentiating it from the predecessor. The model also gets the distinctive new LED daytime running lights, redesigned tank shrouds and a reworked tail section, all of which offer a fresh look to the motorcycle. There are new graphics and paint options on the R to differentiate it from the Street Triple RS in the line-up. Furthermore, the Street Triple R is also 2 kg heavier in comparison to its more powerful alternative.

The Triumph Street Triple R is the slightly more affordable variant in the Street Triple family

The Triumph Street Triple R uses the same 765 cc, in-line three-cylinder engine as the RS but in a lower state of tune. The R develops 116 bhp as opposed to 121 bhp on the RS, while peak torque stands at 77 Nm instead of 79 Nm. The 6-speed gearbox has been carried over. The Street Triple R street-fighter gets a slightly different rake and trail as well. The model also misses out on some of the fancy equipment like the TFT instrument console available on the RS version. The R gets a part-digital instrument cluster instead. Braking performance on the R comes from the Brembo M4.32 four-piston monobloc calipers with 310 mm front disc brakes. The RS uses the M50 calipers instead.

The 2020 Street Triple R is expected to start at a price tag of ₹ 9.5 lakh, marginally higher than the Street Triple S. It will be substantially more affordable than the Street Triple RS that retails at ₹ 11.33 lakh (all prices, ex-showroom). The model will compete against a host of motorcycles at its price point including the Yamaha MT-09, Kawasaki Z900, Ducati Monster 821, BMW F 900 R and the likes. Bookings for the Triumph Street Triple R are already open at dealerships pan India for a token amount of ₹ 50,000.

Catch all the Live Updates from the 2020 Triumph Street Triple R India Launch Here:

Aug 11, 2020

There are two new paint and graphics schemes available - Sapphire Black or Matt Silver Ice. Both colour schemes feature Diablo Red and Aluminium Silver decals. The wheels come with hand painted red wheel pin stripes and the signature Street Triple R red rear sub-frame.

Aug 11, 2020
2020 Triumph Street Triple R New Exhaust

The Street Triple R also gets a compact and contemporary new exhaust muffler, while the new shape of the rear view mirrors come with increased adjustability and have been restyled for the aggressive new look.

Aug 11, 2020
2020 Triumph Street Triple R Design

The fly screen and air intake are now more pronounced and complement that new twin LED headlamps with the distinctive new LED daytime running lights.

Aug 11, 2020
2020 Triumph Street Triple R India Launch

Updated for 2020 with the aggressive new look, the new Triumph Street Triple R features new bodywork, including fly screen, air intake, side panels and rear unit. The overall design is more angular and sporty, giving the motorcycle cleaner, more contemporary lines, and a distinctive new look.

Aug 11, 2020
2020 Triumph Street Triple R India Launch

The Triumph Street Triple R is the new entry-level version in the Street-Triple family in India. The bike is positioned below the Street Triple RS and will be more affordable than the latter. It also replaces the Street Triple S that was previously sold in the country as the base version.
Aug 11, 2020
2020 Triumph Street Triple R India Launch

Hello and welcome to the Live Updates of the 2020 Triumph Street Triple R India launch. The all-new offering from the British bike maker has been a long-awaited one and joins the Street Triple line-up in India.

Keep watching this space for all the action from the launch and prices of the Street Triple R.