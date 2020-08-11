2020 Triumph Street Triple R India Launch: Prices, Specifications, Images, Features

Triumph Motorcycles India is all set to introduce the new Street Triple R street-fighter motorcycle in the country. The British bike maker had confirmed the new Triumph Street Triple R variant for India earlier this year and the model will be the new entry-level offering in the updated Street Triple family. The bike is an upgrade over the standard Street Triple S that was on sale previously and packs in better hardware and power as well. It is positioned below the 2020 Triumph Street Triple RS launched earlier this year with more sophisticated hardware, more power and a higher price tag. Globally, the Street Triple R is positioned between the S and the RS models.

The 2020 Triumph Street Triple R gets the new twin-pod LED headlamps differentiating it from the predecessor. The model also gets the distinctive new LED daytime running lights, redesigned tank shrouds and a reworked tail section, all of which offer a fresh look to the motorcycle. There are new graphics and paint options on the R to differentiate it from the Street Triple RS in the line-up. Furthermore, the Street Triple R is also 2 kg heavier in comparison to its more powerful alternative.

The Triumph Street Triple R is the slightly more affordable variant in the Street Triple family

The Triumph Street Triple R uses the same 765 cc, in-line three-cylinder engine as the RS but in a lower state of tune. The R develops 116 bhp as opposed to 121 bhp on the RS, while peak torque stands at 77 Nm instead of 79 Nm. The 6-speed gearbox has been carried over. The Street Triple R street-fighter gets a slightly different rake and trail as well. The model also misses out on some of the fancy equipment like the TFT instrument console available on the RS version. The R gets a part-digital instrument cluster instead. Braking performance on the R comes from the Brembo M4.32 four-piston monobloc calipers with 310 mm front disc brakes. The RS uses the M50 calipers instead.

The 2020 Street Triple R is expected to start at a price tag of ₹ 9.5 lakh, marginally higher than the Street Triple S. It will be substantially more affordable than the Street Triple RS that retails at ₹ 11.33 lakh (all prices, ex-showroom). The model will compete against a host of motorcycles at its price point including the Yamaha MT-09, Kawasaki Z900, Ducati Monster 821, BMW F 900 R and the likes. Bookings for the Triumph Street Triple R are already open at dealerships pan India for a token amount of ₹ 50,000.

Catch all the Live Updates from the 2020 Triumph Street Triple R India Launch Here: