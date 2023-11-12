2024 Triumph Tiger 900 Range Launched In India; Prices Start At Rs. 13.95 Lakh

Triumph Motorcycles has launched the 2024 Tiger 900 range in India and globally as well. The Tiger 900 Rally model has been discontinued and there are just two models on sale. Prices for the 2024 Tiger 900 GT start at Rs. 13.95 lakh while the Tiger 900 Rally Pro prices start at Rs. 15.95 lakh. India does not get the Tiger 900 GT Pro model for now.

The biggest update to the 2024 range is to the engine, which not only gets revised components but also makes 13 per cent more power than before. The new model gets the same 888 cc in-line triple engine that now makes 106.5 bhp (up from 93 bhp) at 9,500 rpm along with 90 Nm (up from 77 Nm) at 6,850 rpm. The engine is paired to a 6-speed gearbox like before. The engine retains its 1,3,2 firing order and also offer 9 per cent better fuel efficiency.

The 2024 Tiger range also gets the bigger 7-inch TFT screen from the Tiger 1200 which now gets Bluetooth connectivity as standard along with a USB Type C port. Other features that the bikes get are ride-by-wire, cornering ABS, traction control along with four riding modes – road, rain, sport and off-road. The Rally Pro gets an additional off-road pro mode, which disables ABS and traction control fully.

The Tiger 900 GT gets 45 mm Marzocchi USD fork with 180 mm of travel and a monoshock with 170 mm of travel. The Tiger 900 Rally Pro gets 45 mm Showa USD fork with full adjustability, with 240 mm of travel and a monoshock with full adjustability again, with 230 mm travel.

The rider seat has been redesigned as well, and Pro variants get heated seat as standard. The seat height for GT is between 820-840 mm and for the Rally Pro it is between 860-880 mm.

In terms of design, the 2024 range gets an updated ADV beak, new panels on the side and new colour schemes. Triumph also offers 50+ accessories for its 2024 Tiger 900 range. The Tiger 900 GT goes up against the Ducati Multistrada V2 while the Tiger 900 Rally Pro goes up against the Ducati DesertX and the BMW F 850 GS Adventure.