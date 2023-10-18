Triumph Thruxton Final Edition Revealed; Is Based On The RS Variant!

Triumph has unveiled the Thruxton Final Edition, which will mark the end of the road for the iconic British cafe racer. This model, slated for 2024, will be the last in the line, putting a close to a legacy that spans almost two decades since its revival. The original Triumph Thruxton dates back to 1964, and this Final Edition is being launched to celebrate its ancestor's 80th anniversary.





To distinguish this era-ending model, Triumph has introduced several exclusive features. The most prominent among these is the paint scheme, a metallic 'Competition Green' that pays homage to the Thruxton's racing heritage from the 1960s. Gold accents on the tank and tail section, which discreetly bear the initials of the artist who hand-painted them, add a touch of elegance. The 'Thruxton Final Edition' branding and the 'heritage' Triumph logo on the tank are also rendered in gold, contrasting with the blacked-out side panels and mudguards.

Furthermore, buyers will receive a certificate of authenticity showcasing the motorcycle's unique VIN number, signed by members of the Thruxton 1200 design team and Triumph CEO Nick Bloor, adding to the exclusivity of the motorcycle. Additionally, Triumph is offering a bespoke cockpit fairing as an accessory to complete the cafe racer aesthetic.

Built on the same technical base as the Thruxton RS, the bike packs all the top-spec equipment that includes Showa shocks at the front and the Ohlins twin shock absorbers at the back, both fully adjustable, Brembo braking hardware and grippy Metzeler Racetec rubber on the classic wire-spoke wheels. Powering the motorcycle is the same 1200cc twin-cylinder Bonneville motor that pumps out 103 bhp and 112 Nm, mated to a 6-speed gearbox.

The 2024 Triumph Thruxton Final Edition is set to hit dealerships in the international market in the spring of 2024. Orders are currently being accepted at Triumph dealerships. Expect the brand to launch the motorcycle in India in the coming months.