New Cars and Bikes in India

Aprilia Pagani 150 Cafe Racer Launched In China; Priced At ₹ 2.34 Lakh

The Zongshen Piaggio Foshan Motor Co Ltd in China has launched the Aprilia Pagani 150 cafe racer in India. It is priced at 21,800 Yuan or Rs. 2.34, when converted according to current exchange rates.

| Updated:
0  Views
View Photos
The Aprilia Pagani 150 cafe racer is a China specific model

Highlights

  • The Aprilia Pagani 150 may not be launched in India at all
  • It is inspired by the Aprilia CR 150 and FB Mondial HPS 125
  • The Pagani 150 gets a 150 cc engine which makes 18 bhp and 14 Nm

Aprilia has launched a 150 cc cafe racer in China called the Aprilia Pagani 150. The Aprilia brand in China falls under the Zongshen Piaggio Foshan Motor Co Ltd, which is the parent Chinese company, has launched the Pagani 150 cafe racer at a price of 21,800 Yuan or ₹ 2.34 lakh. The Aprilia Pagani 150 is based on the FB Modial HPS 125 and the Aprilia CR 150. It is a model that is specific only to China at this point. The underpinnings and the bodywork of the Pagani 150 are very similar to the HPS 125.

Also Read: BS6 Piaggio Vespa Notte 125 Launched In India

Aprilia

Aprilia Bikes

SR 150

SR 125

SR 160

Storm 125

RSV4

SRV 850

Tuono 125

Dorsoduro 900

Caponord 1200

Shiver 900

Dorsoduro 1200

ll85sr4c

(The Aprilia Pagani 150 gets a 150 cc liquid-cooled engine which makes 18 bhp and 14 Nm )

The Aprilia Pagani 150 features a 150 cc engine which is liquid-cooled and makes about 18 bhp at 9,750 rpm along with peak torque output of 14 Nm at 7,500 rpm. There is a 6-speed gearbox on offer. The engine along with other components like brakes, suspension, spoked wheels is the same as on the Aprilia CR 150. The scrambler-style high-mounted twin-exhaust is inspired from the FB Mondial HPS 125 and it definitely looks weird on a supposed cafe racer.

Also Read: Aprilia Terra 250 ADV Spied Testing In China

ll57qu9o

(The Pagani 150 looks like a slap-dash job, at least in photographs.)

0 Comments

The Pagani 150 also gets ABS, upside down forks, petal discs and a circular digital instrument console as standard fitment while at the rear, there is a monoshock. The motorcycle has a kerb weight of 133 kg. Does the whole motorcycle look like a slap-dash job? We think so. Will it be coming to India? We believe it wouldn't. Because India is a price sensitive market and a 150 cc bike that costs over ₹ 2.3 lakh is hardly going to sell. Plus, Aprilia does have 150 cc/125 cc bikes lined up for India, which could be launched in the next one year.

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow carandbike on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Compare Aprilia SR 150 with Immediate Rivals

Aprilia SR 150
Aprilia
SR 150

Popular Aprilia Bikes

Aprilia SR 150
Aprilia SR 150
₹ 75,733 - 84,332 *
Aprilia SR 125
Aprilia SR 125
₹ 69,960 - 92,181 *
Aprilia SR 160
Aprilia SR 160
₹ 1.04 - 1.14 Lakh *
Aprilia Storm 125
Aprilia Storm 125
₹ 67,942 - 86,638 *
Aprilia RSV4
Aprilia RSV4
₹ 19.62 - 21.39 Lakh *
Aprilia SRV 850
Aprilia SRV 850
₹ 14.81 Lakh *
Aprilia Tuono 125
Aprilia Tuono 125
₹ 18.54 Lakh *
Aprilia Dorsoduro 900
Aprilia Dorsoduro 900
₹ 12.5 Lakh *
Aprilia Caponord 1200
Aprilia Caponord 1200
₹ 20.55 - 21.05 Lakh *
Aprilia Shiver 900
Aprilia Shiver 900
₹ 13.7 Lakh *
Aprilia Dorsoduro 1200
Aprilia Dorsoduro 1200
₹ 17.38 Lakh *
View More
x
Full-Size LEGO Ducati Panigale V4 R Unveiled
Full-Size LEGO Ducati Panigale V4 R Unveiled
Tesla Model S Becomes The First-Ever Electric Vehicle To Breach 644 Km On A Single Charge
Tesla Model S Becomes The First-Ever Electric Vehicle To Breach 644 Km On A Single Charge
Hero Splendor Plus is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Hero Splendor Plus is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
2020 Hyundai Creta 1.4 Turbo Petrol Review
2020 Hyundai Creta 1.4 Turbo Petrol Review
Be the first one to comment
Thanks for the comments.
Select your City
or select from popular cities