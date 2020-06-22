Aprilia has launched a 150 cc cafe racer in China called the Aprilia Pagani 150. The Aprilia brand in China falls under the Zongshen Piaggio Foshan Motor Co Ltd, which is the parent Chinese company, has launched the Pagani 150 cafe racer at a price of 21,800 Yuan or ₹ 2.34 lakh. The Aprilia Pagani 150 is based on the FB Modial HPS 125 and the Aprilia CR 150. It is a model that is specific only to China at this point. The underpinnings and the bodywork of the Pagani 150 are very similar to the HPS 125.

(The Aprilia Pagani 150 gets a 150 cc liquid-cooled engine which makes 18 bhp and 14 Nm )

The Aprilia Pagani 150 features a 150 cc engine which is liquid-cooled and makes about 18 bhp at 9,750 rpm along with peak torque output of 14 Nm at 7,500 rpm. There is a 6-speed gearbox on offer. The engine along with other components like brakes, suspension, spoked wheels is the same as on the Aprilia CR 150. The scrambler-style high-mounted twin-exhaust is inspired from the FB Mondial HPS 125 and it definitely looks weird on a supposed cafe racer.

(The Pagani 150 looks like a slap-dash job, at least in photographs.)

The Pagani 150 also gets ABS, upside down forks, petal discs and a circular digital instrument console as standard fitment while at the rear, there is a monoshock. The motorcycle has a kerb weight of 133 kg. Does the whole motorcycle look like a slap-dash job? We think so. Will it be coming to India? We believe it wouldn't. Because India is a price sensitive market and a 150 cc bike that costs over ₹ 2.3 lakh is hardly going to sell. Plus, Aprilia does have 150 cc/125 cc bikes lined up for India, which could be launched in the next one year.

