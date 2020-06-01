New Cars and Bikes in India

BS6 Piaggio Vespa Notte 125 Launched; Priced At ₹ 91,492

Piaggio has launched the BS6 Vespa Notte 125 in India at a price of Rs. 91,492 (ex-showroom, Pune). Apart from the BS6 compliant engine, the scooter doesn't get any changes or updates.

| Updated:
0  Views
View Photos
The Piaggio Vespa Notte 125 finally gets a BS6 engine; No cosmetic updates

Highlights

  • The BS6 Vespa Notte 125 now gets a fuel-injected engine
  • The power and torque output drop marginally
  • There are no cosmetic updates to the scooter

Piaggio India has launched the BS6 compliant version of the Vespa Notte 125 in India. It is priced at ₹ 91,492 (ex-showroom, Pune). The company revealed the price of the scooter on the popular digital payment/e-commerce app, Paytm. The BS4 version of the scooter was priced at ₹ 72,030. The BS6 variant is costlier by ₹ 19,462, which is similar to the prices hikes received by other Vespa and Aprilia scooters. Earlier last month, Piaggio India has silently launched the BS6 versions of the Vespa SXL 149 and Vespa VXL 149 scooters in the country. The BS6 Vespa SXL 149 and BS6 VXL 149 scooters are priced at ₹ 1,26,650 and ₹ 1,22,664 respectively (ex-showroom, Delhi).

Also Read: Chinese Copy Of Vespa Declared Invalid

Piaggio

Piaggio Bikes

Vespa

Vespa 150

7h0kot74

(The BS6 Vespa Notte 125 now gets a fuel-injected motor)

The Vespa Notte gets the same 125 cc, air-cooled, single-cylinder engine from other 125 cc Vespa scooters. The three- valve, fuel-injected engine makes 9.78 bhp at 7,500 rpm along with peak torque output of 9.6 Nm coming in at 5,500 rpm. The BS4 engine made 10 bhp and 10.6 Nm. The engine is paired to a CVT unit.

Also Read: Vespa, Aprilia Reopen Dealerships In Karnataka

0 Comments

Suspension duties are handled by telescopic forks up front and a single shock at the rear. The scooter gets a 149 mm drum brake up front and a 140 mm drum unit at the rear. There is no disc brake option. The scooter of course gets combined braking system as standard. The BS6 Notte 125 will be sold only via the Vespa/Aprilia dealerships pan India, as well as the company's multi-brand Motoplex stores.

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow carandbike on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Compare Piaggio Vespa with Immediate Rivals

Piaggio Vespa
Piaggio
Vespa

Participate & Win Exciting Offers

Offering Rs.200 Amazon voucher to all customers.
Which vehicle would you prefer to buy?
Which vehicle type do you own currently?
Which city do you currently reside in?
What is your preferred fuel-type for your next vehicle purchase?
What is your preferred transmission-type for your next vehicle purchase?
What is your vehicle usage pattern?
Personal Information
1/6

Return To Poll

Popular Piaggio Bikes

Piaggio Vespa
Piaggio Vespa
₹ 93,035 - 1.14 Lakh *
Piaggio Vespa 150
Piaggio Vespa 150
₹ 91,492 - 1.06 Lakh *
x
Anand Mahindra Feels This 3-Wheeler Scooter Is A Good Idea For India
Anand Mahindra Feels This 3-Wheeler Scooter Is A Good Idea For India
First Model Under Triumph-Bajaj Partnership To Launch In 2022; Expect No Delays
First Model Under Triumph-Bajaj Partnership To Launch In 2022; Expect No Delays
Car Sales May 2020: Maruti Suzuki Records 88.95 Per Cent Decline In Domestic Market
Car Sales May 2020: Maruti Suzuki Records 88.95 Per Cent Decline In Domestic Market
Hero Splendor Plus is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Hero Splendor Plus is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Select your City
or select from popular cities