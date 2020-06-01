Piaggio India has launched the BS6 compliant version of the Vespa Notte 125 in India. It is priced at ₹ 91,492 (ex-showroom, Pune). The company revealed the price of the scooter on the popular digital payment/e-commerce app, Paytm. The BS4 version of the scooter was priced at ₹ 72,030. The BS6 variant is costlier by ₹ 19,462, which is similar to the prices hikes received by other Vespa and Aprilia scooters. Earlier last month, Piaggio India has silently launched the BS6 versions of the Vespa SXL 149 and Vespa VXL 149 scooters in the country. The BS6 Vespa SXL 149 and BS6 VXL 149 scooters are priced at ₹ 1,26,650 and ₹ 1,22,664 respectively (ex-showroom, Delhi).

(The BS6 Vespa Notte 125 now gets a fuel-injected motor)

The Vespa Notte gets the same 125 cc, air-cooled, single-cylinder engine from other 125 cc Vespa scooters. The three- valve, fuel-injected engine makes 9.78 bhp at 7,500 rpm along with peak torque output of 9.6 Nm coming in at 5,500 rpm. The BS4 engine made 10 bhp and 10.6 Nm. The engine is paired to a CVT unit.

Suspension duties are handled by telescopic forks up front and a single shock at the rear. The scooter gets a 149 mm drum brake up front and a 140 mm drum unit at the rear. There is no disc brake option. The scooter of course gets combined braking system as standard. The BS6 Notte 125 will be sold only via the Vespa/Aprilia dealerships pan India, as well as the company's multi-brand Motoplex stores.

