Vespa 75th Anniversary Edition Launched In India; Prices Start At Rs. 1.26 Lakh

Piaggio India has launched the new Vespa 75th anniversary edition in the country to celebrate 75 years of the iconic brand. The Vespa 75th Anniversary Edition is available in the 125 and 150 cc variants with prices starting at Rs. 1.26 lakh for the 125 cc model, going up to Rs. 1.39 lakh (all prices, ex-showroom Pune) for the Vespa 150. The special edition model will be offered with cosmetic upgrades and a welcome kit that will make fans of the brand particularly excited. It will be sold across Piaggio's 275 motoplex dealerships across 190 cities. The Vespa 75th anniversary edition can be booked online on the company's website for a token of Rs. 5,000.

The Vespa 75th Anniversary Edition comes with a retro styling, borrowing elements from the Vespa's of 1940s

Commenting on the launch Mr. Diego Graffi, Chairman and Managing Director, Piaggio India said, "We at Piaggio India live the Vespa culture of Freedom, Originality, Spontaneity and innovation, Vespa has lived the idea of emancipation, independence, exploration with light mobility. Being always fresh, vibrant, young and unconventional, the Vespa 75th edition celebrates the iconic history and special values of Vespa and depicts them with special execution, As we are celebrating the value of independence through Vespa 75 th, it also embarks Vespa's journey in India at the time India celebrates 75 years of Independence."

Sudhanshu Agrawal, Business head - 2W, Piaggio India said, "Vespa is not just a vehicle but an icon of lifestyle that has gained the global stature and transcended trends into various times. Celebrating it's 75 glorious years with a creatively designed Vespa 75 edition represents the most exciting journey into history while looking at future of mobility through its values, the Vespa 75th will offer Vespa fans an opportunity to symbolize the values of Freedom and originality"

The Vespa 75th anniversary edition also gets a fly screen and 12-inch machined alloy wheels finished in dust grey shade

The Vespa 75th Anniversary Edition borrows several cues from the manufacturer's past. The glossy metallic Giallo 75th yellow shade is a contemporary take on the yellow shade on Vespa scooters from the 1940s. Complementing the colour are the '75' stickering on the side panels, while the front mudguard gets 75 badge in the matte metallic pyrite colour. There are plenty of chrome inserts too all around including the headlamp bezel, rearview mirrors, grab rail and the exhaust cover. The scooter also gets specially crafted seats in Nobuk leather finished in dark smoke grey. There's also a duffel bag made out of the same Nobuk leather.

The Vespa 75th anniversary edition also gets a fly screen and 12-inch machined alloy wheels finished in dust grey shade. The welcome kit depicts the brand's historic journey through postcards and the vintage Vespa sign.

The Vespa 75th Anniversary Edition will continue to get the BS6 compliant engines, LED headlamp with DRLs, ABS on the 150 cc version, and combi-braking on the 125 cc model.