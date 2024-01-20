Vespa Unveils Special-Edition 946 Dragon Scooter

Vespa has globally unveiled its latest limited-edition scooter named the 946 Dragon. The scooter is meant to commemorate Chinese New Year and is sold along with a jacket that has the same dragon patterning. It is painted in a shade of emerald green and sports a special dragon livery beneath its headlamp, and along its profile. The scooter is limited to just 1888 units worldwide.

In terms of cycle parts, it is suspended with a single arm with a coil spring up front and a preload adjustable monoshock setup at the rear. Braking duties are handled by 220 mm disc brakes on both ends, aided by a dual-channel ABS system. The scooter features 12-inch tyres on both ends and features an 8-litre fuel tank. On the powertrain front, it is offered with both, a 125 cc engine and a 150 cc engine.

While the brand hasn’t revealed pricing for this model, expect it to be offered at a steep price tag. This is not the first time Vespa has unveiled special-edition models, previously offering the 946 Emporio Armani Edition (priced at Rs 12.04 lakh) and more recently, the Justin Bieber edition (priced at 6.46 lakh in India). (All prices, ex-showroom).