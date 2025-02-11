Login
2025 Vespa 125 Lineup Launched; Prices Start At Rs 1.32 Lakh

Available in four variants, the price difference between the base and top-spec variant is a staggering Rs 64,000
Calendar-icon

By car&bike Team

clock-icon

1 mins read

Calendar-icon

Published on February 11, 2025

Follow us on

google-news-icon
Story

Highlights

  • 2025 Vespa lineup launched
  • Multiple colour options available based on the variant
  • Top variants feature keyless ignition and 5-inch TFT

Vespa has updated its entire scooter line-up and introduced the new Vespa 125, starting at Rs 1.32 lakh. Currently, pricing is only available for the 125cc models, which come in four variants. The base model is priced at Rs 1.32 lakh, while the top-end 'S Tech' variant costs Rs 1.96 lakh.
 

The iconic design of the Vespa scooters has been refreshed, along with updates to the engine and features. New colour options are available across variants, including both single and dual-tone choices. The base Vespa 125 comes in seven colours, such as Verde Amabile, Rosso Red, Pearl White, Nero Black, and more.

 

Vespa 125 2025 launched india price carandbike edited 2
 

The Vespa S 125, priced at Rs 1.36 lakh, is offered in eight colours, including Verde Ambizioso (Matte), Oro, Pearl White, and more. The "Oro" colour is a special tribute to India's love for gold.
 

The Vespa Tech and Vespa S Tech variants bring additional features like keyless ignition, a 5-inch TFT display, and Bluetooth connectivity. The Vespa Tech 125 is available in three colours and is priced at Rs 1.92 lakh, while the Vespa S Tech 125, available in two colours, costs Rs 1.96 lakh.

Vespa 125 2025 launched india price carandbike edited 3

Both the 125cc and 150cc engines have been upgraded, offering slightly improved performance. The updated 125cc engine produces 9.3hp and 10.1Nm, while the 150cc engine delivers 11.2hp and 11.66Nm. Pricing for the 150cc models will be announced later, with availability set for February 25 at dealerships.

 

All above prices are ex-showroom.

# Vespa# Vespa scooters# 2025 Vespa 125# 2025 Vespa 150
