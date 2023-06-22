Vespa Unveils Primavera ‘Disney Mickey Mouse Edition’ Celebrating Disney's 100th Anniversary

In celebration of Disney's 100th anniversary, Vespa and the media conglomerate have collaborated to unveil a new limited-edition Disney Mickey Mouse Edition scooter. Based on the Primavera scooter, the limited-edition colour scheme features the use of black, red, white, and yellow, the long-standing colours of Disney’s iconic Mickey Mouse.

The yellow wheels pay homage to Mickey Mouse's shoes, while the black mirrors give a sense of Mickey Mouse's round ears. On both sides of the scooter and the front, a graphic pattern outlines Mickey Mouse's silhouette while Mickey’s signature adorns both the saddle and the front shell. The Disney Mickey Mouse Edition also comes with a matching helmet in the same colours.

Limited-edition scooter gets colour-scheme inspired by Mickey Mouse

Speaking on the special edition, Michele Colaninno, Chief Executive of global strategy, product, marketing, and innovation of the Piaggio Group, said, “A timeless icon like Vespa could not fail to celebrate, on this very special occasion of Disney’s 100th Anniversary, an equally everlasting icon like Mickey Mouse, with a tribute to creativity, imagination, light-heartedness, and fun – the very values that have always anchored Vespa. Today, as then. This collaboration between Vespa and Disney represents the celebration of two historic companies that have a common dream: to allow everyone to express their imagination freely.”

Will be sold in global markets in 50cc, 125cc and 150cc spec.

The limited-edition colour scheme will be available across all variants of the Primavera – the 50cc, 125cc and 150cc.

Coming to the Indian market, Vespa offers the SXL and VXL scooter ranges in India in the 125cc and 150cc segments. The company recently updated its scooter range with new dual-tone colour options. The Primavera meanwhile is only sold in global markets.