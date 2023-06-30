  • Home
Vespa GTV Gets Significant Updates For 2023

The Vespa GTV gets a new engine and new features for 2023.
30-Jun-23 01:51 PM IST
Highlights
  • Vespa GTV updated for 2023
  • Gets an updated engine; Most powerful engine on the Vespa ever
  • Gets new features as well

The Vespa GTV gets significant updates for 2023, beginning with the high performance engine (HPE) 300, which is liquid-cooled, gets electronic fuel injection and 4-valve timing. The motor makes 23.4 bhp and 26 Nm of peak torque. Vespa says that this is the most powerful engine that has ever been offered on a Vespa. 

The retro scooter also gets a variety of updates to the design and features. The lighting is now fully LED on the scooter, the five-spoke alloy wheel design is new too and is done in matt black. Other parts like the grabrail, handlebar grips, silencer cover, rear-view mirrors and footrests are done in matt black. 

The two-tone single-piece seat is new as well. The instrument console retains its circular shape but is now fully digital and gets Vespa’s MIA connectivity system, which is offered as an optional fitment. It shows information like speed, average fuel consumption, call and text notification and so on. Other features include keyless start-stop, ABS, traction control, USB charging port and the under seat storage has a mat. 

The new Vespa GTV is available in the two colour schemes, Beige Avvolgente Opaco and Nero Convinto, with contrasting orange graphics on the front fairing and on the sides.

 

And no, it will not be launched in India any time soon, as much as we would have liked to see it on Indian roads. 

Trending Now