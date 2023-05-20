  • Home
  Vespa SXL, VXL Get New Dual-Tone Colour Options; Prices Start From Rs 1.32 Lakh

Both the Vespa VXL and SXL are available with two dual-tone colour options each
Highlights
  • Vespa SXL, VXL get two dual-tone colour options each
  • Vespa Dual SXL priced from Rs 1.37 lakh, VXL from Rs 1.32 lakh
  • Available with 125cc and 150cc engine options

Piaggio Vehicles Pvt Ltd has updated the Vespa scooter lineup in India with new dual-tone colour options. Called the Vespa Dual, the dual-tone colour schemes are available with both the SXL and VXL scooters. The new Vespa Dual VXL is priced from Rs 1.32 lakh (ex-showroom) while the SXL is priced from Rs 1.37 lakh (ex-showroom). The Vespa Dual is available with both 125cc and 150cc engine options.
 

Vespa Dual VXL pairs Pearl White with either beige (pictured) or Azuro Provenza accents

 

Speaking on the new colour schemes, Diego Graffi, Chairman and MD, Piaggio Vehicles Pvt Ltd said, “ With the Vespa Dual we want to appeal to the up-and-coming Gen Z that is looking for something different and reflective of their personality. It presents us with the opportunity to reach a newer audience and welcome them to the world of Vespa.”
 

The Vespa Dual is finished primarily in white with the contrast colour featured on the inside of the front apron, floorboard, along the lower portion of the side panels and the seat upholstery. The colour accents are also visible in the vents on the front apron. Compared to the standard SXL and VXL, the Vespa Dual also gets a pillion backrest as standard.
 

Vespa Dual SXL pairs Pearl White with either matt black or matt red accents.

 

Both the Vespa SXL and VXL are offered in two dual-tone finishes each. Both scooters are finished in Pearl White which is paired with either Azuro Provenza or Beige on the VXL and Matt Red or Matt Black on the SXL.
 

Mechanically, the new variants are identical to the standard models sharing the same 125cc and 150cc single-cylinder engines.

