Vespa x Justin Bieber Edition Scooter Launched In India At Rs 6.45 Lakh

Shipped to India as a full import, the scooter is priced at Rs 6.45 lakh
By Carandbike Team

2 mins read

17-Aug-23 06:25 PM IST

Story

Highlights

  • Painted in a monochrome white shade.
  • Based on the Sprint 150 sold in American markets.
  • Powered by a 150 cc engine.

Piaggio Vehicles has launched the Vespa x Justin Bieber edition scooter in India. According to the release, this edition of the scooter has been ideated and designed by the singer. Available only as a full import, the scooter is priced at Rs 6.45 lakh (ex-showroom). The manufacturer has previously collaborated with well-known names such as Giorgio Armani, Christian Dior and Sean Wotherspoon. One of its most recent collaborations was with Disney, which resulted in the Vespa ‘Disney Mickey Mouse Edition’.

 

The scooter is based on the Sprint 150 sold in American markets

 

Speaking about the collaboration Justin Bieber said, “I love Vespa, and to partner with such a classic brand is so cool. Being able to express myself, whether it's through art, music, visuals, or aesthetics, being able to create something from nothing - it's a part of me. Ultimately the goal in creating and designing is always to put your own unique spin on things".

 

Adopting an all-white theme, the scooter is painted in a monochrome white shade and also features a white seat and alloy wheels. The side features flame-style decals with the ‘Justin Bieber’ name written across. The scooter is based on the Sprint 150 sold in American markets and features different styling over the Indian version. Some other features on the scooter include a full-colour multifunctional TFT display, and full-LED lights. 

 

The side features flame-style decals with ‘Justin Bieber’ spelled out.

 

The powertrain on the scooter is a single-cylinder, three-valve 150 cc mill that churns out 12.5 bhp and 12.4 Nm of torque. Braking duties are handled by a 200 mm front disc brake with ABS and 140 mm rear drum brake. The scooter is equipped with 12-inch wheels that are shod with tubeless tyres at the front and rear. It has a fuel tank capacity of 8 litres and seat height of 790 mm. 

