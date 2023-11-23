Login

Fiat Commemorates Disney's Birthday With Unique Topolino Collection

The name "Topolino" holds significance as both the Italian moniker for Mickey Mouse and the historical nickname for Fiat's iconic 500 models manufactured between 1936 and 1955.
Calendar-icon

By Jafar Rizvi

clock-icon

1 mins read

Calendar-icon

23-Nov-23 10:46 AM IST

Whatsapp-icon
Story

Highlights

  • Fiat creates five distinct Topolino vehicles inspired by Mickey Mouse.
  • Fiat has adorned the vehicles with special designs.
  • The name "Topolino" translates to Baby Mouse in English.

Fiat is marking Disney's 100th birthday with an exclusive gesture: the creation of five distinct Fiat Topolino vehicles, inspired by Mickey Mouse, Disney's iconic character. The Fiat Topolino was revived back in May this year as an electric light vehicle. The name "Topolino" holds significance as both, the Italian term for Mickey Mouse, and the historical nickname for the Fiat 500 city car manufactured between 1936 and 1955.

 

Also Read: Fiat Revives Topolino Name For All-Electric Quadricycle Based on Citroen’s Ami

 

 

Crafted through collaboration between two diverse design teams, these five exclusive Fiat Topolinos represent a fusion of time and art, bridging the gap between the eras when Mickey Mouse and the Fiat 500 "Topolino" first emerged and the present day.

 

 

The first Fiat Topolino pays homage to history, drawing inspiration from the Disney short film "Steamboat Willie." The second vehicle is a nod to modern art, featuring Mickey Mouse's initials intricately designed on the body. The third Fiat Topolino's abstract livery celebrates Disney's creativity, incorporating classic stylistic elements into abstract graphics and symbols. Lastly, the fourth Fiat Topolino is themed around street art.

 

Also Read: Stellantis And CATL Sign MoU To Supply LFP Batteries In Europe

 

 

Influenced by Disney's creative minds, Fiat has given four of the vehicles special designs, each capturing a theme from the world of Topolino. The fifth Fiat Topolino is a result of a collaboration with Giorgio Cavazzano, an illustrator from the Disney universe.

 

# Fiat Cars# Fiat Topolino# Disney
Stay updated with automotive news and reviews right at your fingertips through carandbike.com's WhatsApp Channel.

Great Deals on Used Cars

View All Used Cars
Used 2022 Tata Nexon EV
2022 Tata Nexon EV
20,156 km
Electric
Automatic
₹ 15.50 L
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2013 Hyundai Elantra
7.0
0
10
2013 Hyundai Elantra
64,000 km
Petrol
Manual
₹ 6.25 L
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2021 MG ZS EV
2021 MG ZS EV
43,418 km
Electric
Automatic
₹ 19.50 L
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2019 Toyota Fortuner
2019 Toyota Fortuner
1,14,000 km
Diesel
Automatic
₹ 33.00 L
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2017 Mahindra XUV500
7.8
0
10
2017 Mahindra XUV500
65,000 km
Petrol
Manual
₹ 10.85 L
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2013 Audi A6
2013 Audi A6
75,000 km
Diesel
Automatic
₹ 11.00 L
Carz Villa Bank Street, New Delhi
Used 2017 Mercedes-Benz E-Class
2017 Mercedes-Benz E-Class
70,123 km
Diesel
Automatic
₹ 20.00 L
Carz Villa Bank Street, New Delhi
Used 2016 Toyota Camry
2016 Toyota Camry
85,000 km
Hybrid
Automatic
₹ 17.00 L
Carz Villa Bank Street, New Delhi
Used 2014 Audi A6
6.9
0
10
2014 Audi A6
22,000 km
Diesel
Automatic
₹ 14.50 L
Carz Villa Bank Street, New Delhi
Used 2015 Audi A6
7.2
0
10
2015 Audi A6
49,000 km
Diesel
Automatic
₹ 14.75 L
Carz Villa Bank Street, New Delhi

Upcoming Cars

Skoda Kamiq
Skoda Kamiq

Expected Price :

₹ 12 - 18 Lakh

Expected Launch : Nov 23, 2023

Audi New A3
Audi New A3

Expected Price :

₹ 35 - 40 Lakh

Expected Launch : Nov 23, 2023

Toyota Belta
Toyota Belta

Expected Price :

₹ 9.5 - 12.5 Lakh

Expected Launch : Dec 1, 2023

Lexus LM
Lexus LM

Expected Price :

₹ 1.5 - 2 Crore

Expected Launch : Dec 2, 2023

Mercedes-Benz EQA
Mercedes-Benz EQA

Expected Price :

₹ 55 - 60 Lakh

Expected Launch : Dec 5, 2023

Renault Arkana
Renault Arkana

Expected Price :

₹ 18 - 20 Lakh

Expected Launch : Dec 5, 2023

Mercedes-Benz EQE
Mercedes-Benz EQE

Expected Price :

₹ 1 - 1.5 Crore

Expected Launch : Dec 12, 2023

Skoda Enyaq iV
Skoda Enyaq iV

Expected Price :

₹ 50 - 55 Lakh

Expected Launch : Dec 14, 2023

Mercedes-Maybach EQS
Mercedes-Maybach EQS

Expected Price :

₹ 2 - 2.5 Crore

Expected Launch : Dec 15, 2023

Tata Punch EV
Tata Punch EV

Expected Price :

₹ 11 - 12 Lakh

Expected Launch : Dec 23, 2023

Upcoming Bikes

Royal Enfield Shotgun 650
Royal Enfield Shotgun 650

Expected Price :

₹ 3 - 3.25 Lakh

Expected Launch : Nov 23, 2023

Royal Enfield Himalayan 450
Royal Enfield Himalayan 450

Expected Price :

₹ 2.7 - 2.8 Lakh

Expected Launch : Nov 24, 2023

Benelli 752S
Benelli 752S

Expected Price :

₹ 6 - 7 Lakh

Expected Launch : Nov 24, 2023

Aprilia RS 457
Aprilia RS 457

Expected Price :

₹ 3.3 - 3.6 Lakh

Expected Launch : Dec 12, 2023

Suzuki V-Strom 1050
Suzuki V-Strom 1050

Expected Price :

₹ 14.4 - 15 Lakh

Expected Launch : Dec 12, 2023

Yamaha MT-03
Yamaha MT-03

Expected Price :

₹ 3.4 - 3.7 Lakh

Expected Launch : Dec 13, 2023

Honda Activa 7G
Honda Activa 7G

Expected Price :

₹ 80,000 - 95,000

Expected Launch : Dec 15, 2023

Suzuki SV 650
Suzuki SV 650

Expected Price :

₹ 7.5 - 8.5 Lakh

Expected Launch : Dec 20, 2023

Emflux Motors One
Emflux Motors One

Expected Price :

₹ 5.5 - 6 Lakh

Expected Launch : Dec 20, 2023

Yamaha New YZF R3
Yamaha New YZF R3

Expected Price :

₹ 3.5 - 3.8 Lakh

Expected Launch : Dec 21, 2023

Explore More

  • Latest News

  • Related Articles

Jehan Daruvala Shifts Gears; Bids Farewell To Formula 2
Jehan Daruvala Shifts Gears; Bids Farewell To Formula 2
c&b icon
By Yashraj Singh
calendar-icon

-19676 second ago

The Indian racer took to social media to announce his departure from F2 to focus on his budding Formula E career

Suzuki Unveils New Color Schemes For Its International Two Wheeler Range
Suzuki Unveils New Color Schemes For Its International Two Wheeler Range
c&b icon
By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

-18801 second ago

Suzuki’s new colour schemes are available for models like the GSX-8S, GSX-S1000GT, and the 125 Address

Tata Power Has Installed Over 60,000 Home EV Chargers Across India So Far
Tata Power Has Installed Over 60,000 Home EV Chargers Across India So Far
c&b icon
By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

13 hours ago

Tata Power installed 11,529 new EV home chargers in the second quarter of FY24.

Stellantis And CATL Sign MoU To Supply LFP Batteries In Europe
Stellantis And CATL Sign MoU To Supply LFP Batteries In Europe
c&b icon
By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

14 hours ago

Stellantis aims to provide durable and cost-effective electric vehicles, particularly in the B and C passenger vehicle segments, which include crossovers and SUVs.

Ather Energy Confirms Family Electric Scooter, New And Updated 450X
Ather Energy Confirms Family Electric Scooter, New And Updated 450X
c&b icon
By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

16 hours ago

Ather Energy CEO and Co-founder Tarun Mehta has confirmed that the company is working on a new family electric scooter which will be launched in 2024.

Pure EV ecoDryft 350 Electric Commuter Motorcycle Launched; Priced At Rs 1.30 Lakh
Pure EV ecoDryft 350 Electric Commuter Motorcycle Launched; Priced At Rs 1.30 Lakh
c&b icon
By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

17 hours ago

The new Pure EV ecoDryft 350 claims to be the longest-range motorcycle in its category with a range of 171 km

Hyundai Ioniq 7 Electric SUV Spotted Testing In Germany
Hyundai Ioniq 7 Electric SUV Spotted Testing In Germany
c&b icon
By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

17 hours ago

Hyundai is preparing to launch the Ioniq 7, the newest addition to its electric vehicle lineup, following the success of the Ioniq 5 and Ioniq 6 models

BSA Gold Star Gets New Shadow Black Color Scheme
BSA Gold Star Gets New Shadow Black Color Scheme
c&b icon
By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

18 hours ago

New black colour scheme deletes almost all chrome trimming along with featuring darker finishes to the wheels.

Upcoming Mahindra XUV.e8 electric SUV Spotted Testing, Reveals New Details
Upcoming Mahindra XUV.e8 electric SUV Spotted Testing, Reveals New Details
c&b icon
By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

19 hours ago

The Mahindra XUV.e8 is expected to share several components with the XUV700. The new spy shots reveal more details about the upcoming offering

Production Ready Orxa Mantis Unveiled; Priced At Rs 3.6 Lakh
Production Ready Orxa Mantis Unveiled; Priced At Rs 3.6 Lakh
c&b icon
By Sidharth Nambiar
calendar-icon

1 day ago

Bookings for the electric bike are open through the brand's website, at Rs 10,000 for the first 1000 customers and Rs 25,000 afterwards.

Fiat Cronos (Linea Successor) Teased In New Video For Brazil
Fiat Cronos (Linea Successor) Teased In New Video For Brazil
c&b icon
By Sameer Contractor
calendar-icon

1 month ago

The Fiat Linea has been around globally for a while now and the company is all set to replace its compact sedan with the all-new Cronos. With the model still under wraps, Fiat has released a new teaser video of the Cronos, which is the sedan version of the Argo hatchback. The model will first go on sale in Brazil and other South American markets by early next year, before making it to other countries.

Fiat Topolino EV Specifications Revealed: Quadricycle Has 75 KM Range
Fiat Topolino EV Specifications Revealed: Quadricycle Has 75 KM Range
c&b icon
By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

4 months ago

2023 Fiat Topolino is an all-electric quadricycle based on the Citroen Ami and is only 2.53 meters in length

Fiat 600e Unveiled: All-Electric Crossover With A Range Of Over 400 KM
Fiat 600e Unveiled: All-Electric Crossover With A Range Of Over 400 KM
c&b icon
By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

4 months ago

The 600e is an electrified crossover that is based on the same platform as the Jeep Avenger EV

Vespa Unveils Primavera ‘Disney Mickey Mouse Edition’ Celebrating Disney's 100th Anniversary
Vespa Unveils Primavera ‘Disney Mickey Mouse Edition’ Celebrating Disney's 100th Anniversary
c&b icon
By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

5 months ago

The Disney Mickey Mouse Edition by Vespa is based on the Primavera scooter and will be available in 50cc, 125cc, and 150cc.

Fiat Revives Topolino Name For All-Electric Quadricycle Based on Citroen’s Ami
Fiat Revives Topolino Name For All-Electric Quadricycle Based on Citroen’s Ami
c&b icon
By Amaan Ahmed
calendar-icon

5 months ago

Inspired by the original 500, the new Fiat Topolino is expected to carry over the Citroen Ami’s battery and powertrain.

c&b icon
  • Home
  • News
  • Fiat Commemorates Disney's Birthday With Unique Topolino Collection
car&bike
About Us
New Cars
Used Cars
New Bikes
Sell Your Car
Terms and Conditions
Privacy Policy
Investor Relations
Popular Car Brands
Maruti Suzuki
Hyundai
Tata
Volkswagen
Honda
Mahindra
Kia
MG
Popular Car Models
Mahindra XUV 700
Kia Seltos
Mahindra Thar
Tata Nexon
Kia Sonet
Tata Punch
MG Hector
Honda City
Popular Bike Brands
Royal Enfield
Honda
KTM
Bajaj
Yamaha
TVS
Hero
Kawasaki
Popular Bike Models
Royal Enfield Classic 350
Yamaha MT-15
Bajaj Pulsar 220
KTM RC 200
Hero Splendor Plus
Bajaj Pulsar 150
Honda CB Shine
Royal Enfield Hunter 350
Keep in Touch
car&bike Youtubecar&bike Twittercar&bike Instagramcar&bike Facebookcar&bike LinkedIncar&bike WhatsApp
Fifth Gear Ventures Ltd
602, 6th Floor, Tower – B, Embassy 247, LBS Marg, Vikhroli (West), Mumbai - 400083
Contact:
9606045096
Email: contact@carandbike.com
© Copyright Fifth Gear Ventures Ltd 2023. All rights reserved