Fiat Commemorates Disney's Birthday With Unique Topolino Collection
By Jafar Rizvi
1 mins read
23-Nov-23 10:46 AM IST
Highlights
- Fiat creates five distinct Topolino vehicles inspired by Mickey Mouse.
- Fiat has adorned the vehicles with special designs.
- The name "Topolino" translates to Baby Mouse in English.
Fiat is marking Disney's 100th birthday with an exclusive gesture: the creation of five distinct Fiat Topolino vehicles, inspired by Mickey Mouse, Disney's iconic character. The Fiat Topolino was revived back in May this year as an electric light vehicle. The name "Topolino" holds significance as both, the Italian term for Mickey Mouse, and the historical nickname for the Fiat 500 city car manufactured between 1936 and 1955.
Also Read: Fiat Revives Topolino Name For All-Electric Quadricycle Based on Citroen’s Ami
Crafted through collaboration between two diverse design teams, these five exclusive Fiat Topolinos represent a fusion of time and art, bridging the gap between the eras when Mickey Mouse and the Fiat 500 "Topolino" first emerged and the present day.
The first Fiat Topolino pays homage to history, drawing inspiration from the Disney short film "Steamboat Willie." The second vehicle is a nod to modern art, featuring Mickey Mouse's initials intricately designed on the body. The third Fiat Topolino's abstract livery celebrates Disney's creativity, incorporating classic stylistic elements into abstract graphics and symbols. Lastly, the fourth Fiat Topolino is themed around street art.
Also Read: Stellantis And CATL Sign MoU To Supply LFP Batteries In Europe
Influenced by Disney's creative minds, Fiat has given four of the vehicles special designs, each capturing a theme from the world of Topolino. The fifth Fiat Topolino is a result of a collaboration with Giorgio Cavazzano, an illustrator from the Disney universe.
