Stellantis And CATL Sign MoU To Supply LFP Batteries In Europe
By Carandbike Team
1 mins read
22-Nov-23 04:14 PM IST
Highlights
- Stellantis partners with CATL.
- To supply LFP battery cells and modules in Europe.
- potential to become a joint venture.
Stellantis, the automotive group encompassing 14 brands, has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Chinese battery manufacturer CATL. The agreement outlines the supply of LFP battery cells and modules to support Stellantis' electric vehicle manufacturing in Europe. In line with Stellantis' electrification strategy, there is also a consideration for a potential joint venture where both companies would make equivalent contributions.
Also Read: Stellantis To Invest €1.5 Billion Into China’s Leapmotor; To Lead New Joint Venture For Global Markets
The collaborative efforts outlined in the MoU focus on developing technology for Stellantis' battery-electric vehicles and exploring ways to enhance the overall battery value chain. Leveraging the benefits of LFP technology, known for its extended service life and high thermal stability, Stellantis aims to provide durable and cost-effective electric vehicles, particularly in the B and C passenger vehicle segments, which include crossovers and SUVs.
Also Read: Stellantis Unveils 'STLA Medium' Electric Platform for Future Models
“This MOU with CATL for LFP battery chemistry is another part of our long-term strategy to ensure the freedom of mobility of the European middle class,” said Stellantis CEO Carlos Tavares. “CATL is the industry leader in this area. Together with our iconic vehicle brands, we will provide our customers with innovative, affordable battery technology.
This initiative aligns with Stellantis' Dare Forward 2030 plan, aiming for a sales mix of 100 per cent battery-electric passenger vehicles in Europe and 50 per cent for both passenger and commercial vehicles in the United States by 2030.
