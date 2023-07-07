Stellantis Unveils 'STLA Medium' Electric Platform for Future Models

Stellantis has revealed its latest electric vehicle platform called 'STLA Medium.' This platform is the first of four electric-centric platforms that will serve as the foundation for all future models produced by the company. Stellantis, created through the merger of Fiat Chrysler and Peugeot maker PSA in early 2021, sold approximately 6 million vehicles last year.

The company has outlined its strategy to transition all future products onto four new Battery Electric Vehicle (BEV) platforms: STLA Small, Medium, Large, and Frame. The rollout will commence with the STLA Medium platform launching in Europe this year. Stellantis CEO Carlos Tavares mentioned that manufacturing of the STLA Medium platform is planned in multiple countries, including France, Italy, Germany, and subsequently in various locations across North America. Additional locations might be considered in the future.

Stellantis emphasized that its new platforms have been designed to accommodate future battery chemistries, including nickel- and cobalt-free options, as well as solid-state batteries. This flexibility allows Stellantis brands to customize vehicle capabilities to strike an optimal balance between cost and performance.

The STLA Medium platform will support various propulsion configurations, with its full electric setup offering a standard range of over 500 kilometres, extendable to 700 kilometres with an optional 'performance pack.' Stellantis claims that the battery can be charged from 20% to 80% in just 27 minutes.

Carlos Tavares reaffirmed that the focus of the STLA Medium platform is on Battery Electric Vehicles. Currently, Stellantis already offers 26 models in the market segments that will be served by this platform. The company expects the STLA Medium platform to serve as the basis for up to two million Stellantis vehicles annually, targeting the mid-sized car segment. Manufacturing will take place across multiple plants worldwide.

Stellantis, the parent company of renowned brands such as Jeep, Ram, Alfa Romeo, Citroen, and Opel, has set ambitious goals for electric vehicle adoption. It aims for 100% of its European passenger car sales and 50% of its U.S. passenger car and light-duty truck sales to be battery EVs by 2030.