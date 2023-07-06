Fiat 600e Unveiled: All-Electric Crossover With A Range Of Over 400 KM

Fiat has revealed a new, all-electric crossover – the Fiat 600e. It is immediately recognisable as a Fiat, even though it is larger than the majority of Fiat models and uses different components. The 2024 Fiat 600e is closer in size to the Jeep Avenger EV, as they both share the e-CMP2 platform developed by parent firm Stellantis.

The 600e is an all-new model, and not a successor to the 500X.

The 2024 Fiat 600e is a five-door crossover, distinctive from the typical three-door hatchbacks that Fiat have been associated with. The 600e measures 4.17 metres in length, with the wheels measuring 18 inches. It comes with 360 litres of boot space.

The 600e is equipped with a 54 kWh lithium-ion battery.

The electric crossover is powered by an electric motor that sends a peak 154 hp to the front wheels, helping it go from 0-100 kmph in nine seconds. The 600e is equipped with a 54 kWh lithium-ion battery. Fiat claims the 600e will have a range of over 400 km on the WLTP combined cycle.

The 600e will take 30 minutes to reach 80 per cent charge when plugged into a DC fast charger.

The 600e comes with a 100 kW fast-charging system, and at this level, it should take approximately 30 minutes to charge the battery to 80 per cent. An onboard 11 kW charger and a Mode 3 cable are also included for charging on the go. The Fiat can reportedly be fully charged in less than six hours using the portable charger.

Interior of the 2024 Fiat 600e

The interior of the 2024 600e appears to have similar features and an overall comparable look to the interior of the Fiat 500e. A six-speaker sound system and a 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system, coupled with a 7.0-inch digital instruments display come standard. The 600e is equipped with safety features such as Level 2 advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS), which include adaptive cruise control and a few other functions.



Also Read: Fiat Revives Topolino Name For All-Electric Quadricycle Based on Citroen’s Ami

The 2024 Fiat 600e is currently offered abroad in two variants - the top-of-the-range 600e La Prima, and the more affordable 600e (RED). Production of the Fiat 600e begins in late-July. Fiat is expected to introduce a hybrid powertrain version of the 600 by mid-2024.