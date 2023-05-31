  • Home
  • News
  • Fiat Revives Topolino Name For All-Electric Quadricycle Based on Citroen’s Ami

Fiat Revives Topolino Name For All-Electric Quadricycle Based on Citroen’s Ami

Inspired by the original 500, the new Fiat Topolino is expected to carry over the Citroen Ami’s battery and powertrain.
authorBy Amaan Ahmed
31-May-23 09:56 PM IST
fiat-topolino-name-resurrected-for-electric-quadricycle-based-on-citroen-ami-carandbike-1.jpg
Highlights
  • New Fiat Topolino quadricycle draws inspiration from the original 500 hatchback.
  • Expected to feature Ami’s 5.4 kWh battery, with range of up to 75 kilometres.
  • Part of Fiat’s plans to go all-electric in Europe by 2027.

In a surprising move, Fiat has resurrected one of its most iconic nameplates for a new type of vehicle – the Topolino is back; this time, in the form of a quadricycle. Italian for ‘baby mouse’, the Topolino name was associated with the original Fiat 500, which went into production in 1936 and was on sale well into the mid-1950s. Based on the Citroen Ami, the new Topolino is expected to borrow its underpinnings from the French quadricycle, along with its battery and powertrain.

 

Also Read: New Abarth 500e Debuts As Brand's First EV

 

From the single image Fiat has shared, it’s clear the new Topolino even draws heavily from the revered original 500 in terms of design and styling. Its face is a direct throwback to the adorable hatchback, with its round headlights flanked by circular turn indicators and a silver-hued ‘bumper’ integrated into the chin. There’s even a retractable cloth roof, rope-fasteners in place of doors and disc-style wheels, all of which give it a feel similar to that of the Fiat 500 Jolly from back in the day.

 

Being a quadricycle, the new Fiat Topolino will weigh under 500 kg, and will have a top speed of under 45 kmph. A 5.4 kWh lithium-ion battery will give the new Topolino a range of up to 75 kilometres (WMTC). The Topolino will have seating for two passengers, with single-piece seats visible in the picture released by the Italian carmaker.

 

Aimed at making mobility ‘accessible to everyone’, the Topolino – part of Fiat’s plans to sell only electric vehicles in Europe by 2027 – is expected to be one of the most affordable four-wheeled vehicles to go on sale in European markets in the time to come.

Related Articles
Suzuki, Daihatsu, and Toyota Unveil Prototype Mini-Commercial Van Electric Vehicles
Suzuki, Daihatsu, and Toyota Unveil Prototype Mini-Commercial Van Electric Vehicles
3 hours ago
Exclusive: Ather E-Scooter Owners Will Soon Have To Pay To Use Grid Fast Chargers
Exclusive: Ather E-Scooter Owners Will Soon Have To Pay To Use Grid Fast Chargers
6 days ago
MG ZS EV Sales Cross 10,000 Unit Mark In India
MG ZS EV Sales Cross 10,000 Unit Mark In India
7 days ago
Hyundai Partners With Shell To Expand EV-Charging Infrastructure In India
Hyundai Partners With Shell To Expand EV-Charging Infrastructure In India
14 days ago

Newly Added Used Cars

line-horizontal
View All
0
7.5
10
Used 2015 Hyundai Creta 1.6 SX (O) Diesel for sale

2015 Hyundai Creta

wishlist
  • 35,000 km
    • |
  • Diesel
    • |
  • Manual
8.75 L
₹ 19,597/monthemi
locationMahindra First Choice, Bank Street, New Delhi
0
7.5
10
Used 2015 Hyundai Creta 1.6 SX Diesel for sale

2015 Hyundai Creta

wishlist
  • 35,000 km
    • |
  • Diesel
    • |
  • Manual
8.35 L
₹ 18,701/monthemi
locationMahindra First Choice, Bank Street, New Delhi
0
7.8
10
Used 2018 Ford Endeavour 3.2L AWD AT Titanium for sale

2018 Ford Endeavour

wishlist
  • 45,000 km
    • |
  • Diesel
    • |
  • Automatic
29.00 L
₹ 64,950/monthemi
locationMahindra First Choice, Bank Street, New Delhi

Quick Links

Mahindra Cars
Tata Cars
Honda Cars
Maruti Suzuki Cars
Hyundai Cars
Toyota Cars

Trending Now