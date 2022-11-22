New Abarth 500e Debuts As Brand's First EV

Abarth, the brand of small sports cars from Stellantis, presented its first 100 per cent electric production car- the new Abarth 500e as a variant to the Scorpion based on the new Fiat 500e. As usual in the firm, the Abarth interpretation has a sportier and more striking design, as well as greater performance. While the Fiat 500e has 42 kWh batteries, 116 bhp and 220 Nm, the Abarth 500e offers 42 kWh batteries, but with 153 bhp and 235 Nm.

The 500e does not match the 163 bhp and 178 bhp combustion engines in terms of performance. Still, Abarth emphasizes that the electric version is superior to the combustion engines in many driving dynamics aspects - especially in the city and in urban environments. It can sprint from 0 to 100 kmph in 7 seconds. And especially when pulling through, it should noticeably distance the burners. In terms of top speed, the Abarth can run 10 kmph faster than the Fiat – a maximum of 160 kmph is possible. Better road holding comes from the longer wheelbase, wider track, and better weight distribution, all of which the Abarth inherits from the Fiat 500e.

The three driving modes- Turismo, Scorpion Street and Scorpion Track are also on board. The Turismo mode is more efficient with smoother acceleration and lower power (134 bhp instead of 151 bhp, 220 Nm instead of 235 Nm). Street combines maximum performance with maximum recuperation, Track offers maximum performance. The Abarth battery can be recharged with up to 85 kW. Electricity for 50 km can be tapped in five minutes. It goes to 80 per cent in 35 minutes. Abarth does not yet provide range information. The Fiat creates up to 320 km, the Abarth should scratch the 300 km mark.

To ensure that the Abarth 500e sounds like Abarth, an optional sound generator faithfully reproduces the sound of an Abarth petrol engine. A newly drawn Scorpion signet and a newly modelled radiator grille and slightly modified full LED headlights ensure the Abarth look. There is also a new front apron, more flared side skirts, a new rear diffuser insert and special light-alloy wheels and titanium-grey exterior mirror caps. The coupé and convertible – yes, the 500e is also open-top, but the 3+1 variant with the other door is not an option for Abarth – also have individually designed rear spoilers. The appearance is rounded off with Abarth decors on the flanks.

In the interior, the Abarth 500e presents itself with a dark headliner, an Abarth logo on the steering wheel impact absorber and an Abarth lettering on the steering wheel bezel. The steering wheel itself is crowned by a blue 12 o'clock marker. Available as a coupé and convertible, the launch edition features, among other things, special paint finishes in Acid Green or Poison Blue, 18-inch special wheels, a glass roof for the coupé, steel pedal pads, fittings with grey borders, seat heating, Alcantara seat covers with Scorpion Embroidery and contrasting stitching and door sills with Abarth logo.

The special model can be pre-ordered from today onwards, but the prices have not yet been revealed. The Abarth brand has also committed itself to a purely electric future and is bringing a sporty derivative of the Fiat 500e as the successor to the 595/695. It brings more power and clear war paint. A sound generator provides the Abarth sound.