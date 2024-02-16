Login

Abarth 695 75 Anniversario Edition Commemorates 75 Years Of The Brand

The special edition of the Abarth 695 is restricted to just 1,368 units.
Calendar-icon

By Carandbike Team

clock-icon

1 mins read

Calendar-icon

Published on February 16, 2024

Follow us on

google-news-iconWhatsapp-icon
Story

Highlights

  • Limited to 1,368 units - same as the 1.4-litre engine's cubic capacity
  • Features special black and gold livery
  • Powered by a 177 bhp 1.4-litre turbo-petrol engine

In commemoration of its 75th anniversary, the Fiat performance brand Abarth has unveiled the 695 75 Anniversario limited edition. Limited to 1,368 units, the special edition features an eye-catching black and gold paint finish with the Abarth name and Scorpion logo prominently visible along with special logos commemorating 75 years of Abarth. The limited edition also pays tribute to the T-Jet turbo-petrol engine with the number of units to be produced coinciding with the cubic capacity of the engine under the bonnet. 

 

Also read: Stellantis To Adopt North American Charging Standard For Select Future EVs
 

Starting with the exterior, the 75 Anniversario features a black paint finish with gold Abarth graphics on the doors, a gold Scorpion on the roof, and model-exclusive 17-inch gold wheels. It also features special  75 Anniversario piston head decals on the sides. Rounding out the looks are Abarth's vertically stacked Record Monza exhaust with active valves to adjust the exhaust note.

 

 Also read: Shishir Mishra Appointed Citroen India Brand Director
 

 

The black and gold theme carries to the cabin as well with the Sabelt sports seats featuring gold contrast stitching and Abarth 75 Anniversario stitching on the backrest - also in gold.


Also Read: Citroen C3 Aircross Automatic Launched In India; Prices Start At Rs 12.85 Lakh

 

Features offered include a 7.0-inch touchscreen infotainment system, a 7.0-inch digital instrument cluster, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity, automatic air conditioning, on-board navigation and select connected features via Mopar Connect.
 

 

Under the hood, the 695 75 Anniversario edition is powered by the tried and tested 1.4-litre (1,368 cc) T-Jet turbo-petrol engine featuring a Garrett GT 1446 turbocharger. The unit delivers 177 bhp and 250 Nm of torque with Abarth claiming a 0 to 100 kmph sprint time of 6.7 seconds and a maximum speed of 225 kmph. The Anniversario Edition sits on Koni FSD shock absorbers in all four corners.

 

Also read: Stellantis To Invest Additional Rs 2,000 Crore In Tamil Nadu Under Citroen Brand

 

 

Abarth was founded in 1949 by Carlo Abarth and rolled out race cars based on Fiat models. The company’s first car was the Fiat 1100-based 204A. The first-ever Fiat-Abarth 595 arrived in 1963 with the company being taken over by the Fiat Group in 1971.

# Fiat# Abarth# Fiat-Abarth# Abarth 695# Abarth 695 75 Anniversario# Abarth 695 Anniversario# Cars
Stay updated with automotive news and reviews right at your fingertips through carandbike.com's WhatsApp Channel.

Great Deals on Used Cars

View All Used Cars
Used 2018 Maruti Suzuki Ignis, Wazir Pur III, New Delhi
8.0
2018 Maruti Suzuki Ignis
  • 64,370 km
  • Petrol
  • Manual
Rs. 3.75 Lakh
Indraprastha  Automobiles Pvt.Ltd. (L2) - Wazirpur Wazir Pur III, New Delhi
Used 2013 Hyundai i10, Shakurbasti Rs, New Delhi
7.3
2013 Hyundai i10
  • 41,489 km
  • Petrol
  • Manual
Rs. 4.45 Lakh
Cherish Carmint Shakurbasti Rs, New Delhi
Used 2015 Honda Amaze, Yozna Vihar, New Delhi
2015 Honda Amaze
  • 47,900 km
  • Petrol
  • Manual
Rs. 3.9 Lakh
Max Motors Yozna Vihar, New Delhi
Used 2017 Toyota Fortuner, Yozna Vihar, New Delhi
6.7
2017 Toyota Fortuner
  • 1,18,054 km
  • Diesel
  • Automatic
Rs. 24 Lakh
Max Motors Yozna Vihar, New Delhi
Used 2022 Tata Tigor, Wazir Pur III, New Delhi
8.9
2022 Tata Tigor
  • 19,781 km
  • Petrol+CNG
  • Manual
Rs. 7.5 Lakh
₹ 16,797/month emi
Indraprastha  Automobiles Pvt.Ltd. (L2) - Wazirpur Wazir Pur III, New Delhi
Used 2020 MG Hector, Wazir Pur III, New Delhi
8.3
2020 MG Hector
  • 39,000 km
  • Petrol
  • Automatic
Rs. 15.75 Lakh
₹ 33,309/month emi
Indraprastha  Automobiles Pvt.Ltd. (L2) - Wazirpur Wazir Pur III, New Delhi
Used 2016 Hyundai Creta, Yozna Vihar, New Delhi
7.5
2016 Hyundai Creta
  • 61,654 km
  • Petrol
  • Manual
Rs. 7.75 Lakh
₹ 17,357/month emi
Max Motors Yozna Vihar, New Delhi
Used 2014 Hyundai i10, Yozna Vihar, New Delhi
2014 Hyundai i10
  • 72,000 km
  • Petrol
  • Manual
Rs. 2.85 Lakh
₹ 6,383/month emi
Max Motors Yozna Vihar, New Delhi
Used 2023 Toyota Fortuner, Yozna Vihar, New Delhi
9.1
2023 Toyota Fortuner
  • 7,925 km
  • Diesel
  • Automatic
Rs. 49 Lakh
₹ 1,09,743/month emi
Max Motors Yozna Vihar, New Delhi
Used 2018 Toyota Innova Crysta, Yozna Vihar, New Delhi
7.4
2018 Toyota Innova Crysta
  • 85,500 km
  • Diesel
  • Automatic
Rs. 15.75 Lakh
₹ 35,275/month emi
Max Motors Yozna Vihar, New Delhi

Explore More

  • Latest News

  • Related Articles

LCR Honda Unveils 2024 MotoGP Bikes
LCR Honda Unveils 2024 MotoGP Bikes
c&b icon By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

1 hour ago

LCR Racing Team introduces its bikes for the 2024 MotoGP season, featuring distinct liveries for riders Johann Zarco and Takaaki Nakagami

Royal Enfield Announces Turkey Entry Plans; Appoints Official Distributor
Royal Enfield Announces Turkey Entry Plans; Appoints Official Distributor
c&b icon By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

1 hour ago

Turkish brand Motosiklet ve Bisiklet AS will be Royal Enfield’s official distributor in the country

PayTM Axed From List Of FASTags-Issuing Banks
PayTM Axed From List Of FASTags-Issuing Banks
c&b icon By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

3 hours ago

The latest list of 39 authorised banks published by the IHMCL excludes PayTM.

Ola Electric Slashes Prices Of S1 Scooter Lineup By Up To Rs 25,000
Ola Electric Slashes Prices Of S1 Scooter Lineup By Up To Rs 25,000
c&b icon By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

3 hours ago

The discounts are valid till the end of February 2024

F1 2024: Red Bull Unveils New RB20 For Upcoming Season
F1 2024: Red Bull Unveils New RB20 For Upcoming Season
c&b icon By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

6 hours ago

The RB20 gets long cooling gulleys and vertical sidepod radiator inlets, reminiscent of chief rivals Mercedes' previous designs

F1 2024: Mercedes Unveils W15, The Last Hamilton Car Before Ferrari Move
F1 2024: Mercedes Unveils W15, The Last Hamilton Car Before Ferrari Move
c&b icon By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

7 hours ago

Technical director James Allison leads a design overhaul, introducing a new chassis and aerodynamic enhancements.

Branded Content: Out Of Office With The Hyundai Exter
Branded Content: Out Of Office With The Hyundai Exter
c&b icon By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

7 hours ago

The Hyundai Exter is a fantastic city car, but at the same time, it is also a brilliant companion for a quick weekend getaway, with some off-road encounters along the way as we found out while heading out to Chakrata, a beautiful yet lesser-known town nestled high in the mountains of Uttarakhand.

Honda Patents Reveal Crosswind Assist And Lane Warning Systems
Honda Patents Reveal Crosswind Assist And Lane Warning Systems
c&b icon By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

7 hours ago

Advanced future rider-assist systems include lane warning and crosswind assist systems, which may include some amount of self-steering systems.

Hero Mavrick 440: All Variants Explained
Hero Mavrick 440: All Variants Explained
c&b icon By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

7 hours ago

The newly launched Hero Mavrick 440 is being offered in three variants – base, mid and top. We explain the differences between the three variants along with the pricing.

Mahindra Signs Supply Agreement To Source Volkswagen’s Unified Cell, MEB Components For INGLO EVs
Mahindra Signs Supply Agreement To Source Volkswagen’s Unified Cell, MEB Components For INGLO EVs
c&b icon By Amaan Ahmed
calendar-icon

9 hours ago

Over the course of the supply agreement, Mahindra will source over 50 GWh worth of cells from Volkswagen for its born-electric SUV range.

Fiat Introduces Its Latest Truck: The Titano
Fiat Introduces Its Latest Truck: The Titano
c&b icon By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

2 months ago

The model is offered in both single and double cab guises in Algeria, while Brazil focuses solely on the four-door model

Fiat Topolino EV Specifications Revealed: Quadricycle Has 75 KM Range
Fiat Topolino EV Specifications Revealed: Quadricycle Has 75 KM Range
c&b icon By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

7 months ago

2023 Fiat Topolino is an all-electric quadricycle based on the Citroen Ami and is only 2.53 meters in length

Fiat 600e Unveiled: All-Electric Crossover With A Range Of Over 400 KM
Fiat 600e Unveiled: All-Electric Crossover With A Range Of Over 400 KM
c&b icon By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

7 months ago

The 600e is an electrified crossover that is based on the same platform as the Jeep Avenger EV

Fiat Will No Longer Make Cars In This Specific Colour: Here Is The Reason
Fiat Will No Longer Make Cars In This Specific Colour: Here Is The Reason
c&b icon By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

7 months ago

Along with its decision to permanently bar one shade from its colour palette, Fiat has also confirmed the all-electric 600e will be unveiled in July.

Fiat Revives Topolino Name For All-Electric Quadricycle Based on Citroen’s Ami
Fiat Revives Topolino Name For All-Electric Quadricycle Based on Citroen’s Ami
c&b icon By Amaan Ahmed
calendar-icon

8 months ago

Inspired by the original 500, the new Fiat Topolino is expected to carry over the Citroen Ami’s battery and powertrain.

c&b icon
  • Home
  • News
  • Cars
  • Abarth 695 75 Anniversario Edition Commemorates 75 Years Of The Brand
car&bike
About Us
New Cars
Used Cars
New Bikes
Sell Your Car
Terms and Conditions
Privacy Policy
Investor Relations
Popular Car Brands
Maruti Suzuki
Hyundai
Tata
Volkswagen
Honda
Mahindra
Kia
MG
Popular Car Models
Mahindra XUV 700
Kia Seltos
Mahindra Thar
Tata Nexon
Kia Sonet
Tata Punch
MG Hector
Honda City
Popular Bike Brands
Royal Enfield
Honda
KTM
Bajaj
Yamaha
TVS
Hero
Kawasaki
Popular Bike Models
Royal Enfield Classic 350
Yamaha MT-15
Bajaj Pulsar 220
KTM RC 200
Hero Splendor Plus
Bajaj Pulsar 150
Honda CB Shine
Royal Enfield Hunter 350
Keep in Touch
car&bike Youtubecar&bike Twittercar&bike Instagramcar&bike Facebookcar&bike LinkedIncar&bike WhatsApp
Fifth Gear Ventures Ltd
602, 6th Floor, Tower – B, Embassy 247, LBS Marg, Vikhroli (West), Mumbai - 400083
Contact: 9606045096
Email: contact@carandbike.com
© Copyright Fifth Gear Ventures Ltd 2024. All rights reserved