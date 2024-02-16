Abarth 695 75 Anniversario Edition Commemorates 75 Years Of The Brand

In commemoration of its 75th anniversary, the Fiat performance brand Abarth has unveiled the 695 75 Anniversario limited edition. Limited to 1,368 units, the special edition features an eye-catching black and gold paint finish with the Abarth name and Scorpion logo prominently visible along with special logos commemorating 75 years of Abarth. The limited edition also pays tribute to the T-Jet turbo-petrol engine with the number of units to be produced coinciding with the cubic capacity of the engine under the bonnet.

Starting with the exterior, the 75 Anniversario features a black paint finish with gold Abarth graphics on the doors, a gold Scorpion on the roof, and model-exclusive 17-inch gold wheels. It also features special 75 Anniversario piston head decals on the sides. Rounding out the looks are Abarth's vertically stacked Record Monza exhaust with active valves to adjust the exhaust note.

The black and gold theme carries to the cabin as well with the Sabelt sports seats featuring gold contrast stitching and Abarth 75 Anniversario stitching on the backrest - also in gold.



Features offered include a 7.0-inch touchscreen infotainment system, a 7.0-inch digital instrument cluster, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity, automatic air conditioning, on-board navigation and select connected features via Mopar Connect.



Under the hood, the 695 75 Anniversario edition is powered by the tried and tested 1.4-litre (1,368 cc) T-Jet turbo-petrol engine featuring a Garrett GT 1446 turbocharger. The unit delivers 177 bhp and 250 Nm of torque with Abarth claiming a 0 to 100 kmph sprint time of 6.7 seconds and a maximum speed of 225 kmph. The Anniversario Edition sits on Koni FSD shock absorbers in all four corners.

Abarth was founded in 1949 by Carlo Abarth and rolled out race cars based on Fiat models. The company’s first car was the Fiat 1100-based 204A. The first-ever Fiat-Abarth 595 arrived in 1963 with the company being taken over by the Fiat Group in 1971.