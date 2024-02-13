Shishir Mishra Appointed Citroen India Brand Director
By Yash Sunil
1 mins read
Published on February 13, 2024
Highlights
- Currently, Citroen’s lineup for India consists of the eC3, C3, C3 Aircross and C5 Aircross
- Mishra was earlier responsible for leading Aftersales Operations, Dealer Network Development, Finance & Insurance, Demand and Distribution, and Selling Online
- Citroen India launched the C3 Aircross Automatic priced at Rs 12.85 lakh (ex-showroom, India)
Stellantis India, in a statement today, announced Shishir Mishra's transition to the Brand Director position for Citroën India. In his new role, Mishra will be responsible for steering the brand's strategic initiatives and further strengthening Citroën's presence and impact in the Indian market.
Also Read: Citroen C3 Aircross Automatic Launched In India; Prices Start At Rs 12.85 Lakh
When Mishra joined Stellantis India back in 2018, he was tasked to serve as the Head of Sales and Marketing synergy functions for Jeep and Citroën India. Mishra led Aftersales Operations, Dealer Network Development, Finance & Insurance, Demand and Distribution, and Selling Online.
Moreover, Stellantis India's recent appointments include Aditya Jairaj as MD and two new brand directors, signaling strategic moves toward future growth initiatives.
Commenting on Shishir Mishra's appointment, Aditya Jairaj, CEO & Managing Director, Stellantis India, remarked, "We are delighted to appoint Shishir Mishra to lead Citroën in India. His experience, coupled with his proven track record of delivering results, makes him the ideal candidate to intensify Citroën's brand strategy in this dynamic market. I am confident that under his leadership, Citroën will continue to innovate and excel, further solidifying its position towards a leading automotive brand in India."
Also Read: Citroen C3 Aircross Automatic Fuel Efficiency Figure Revealed
In other news, Citroën India launched the much-awaited C3 Aircross automatic on January 29, 2024, with prices starting at Rs 12.85 lakh (ex-showroom). When it was first launched, it was only available with a manual gearbox, but it is now available with the option of a 6-speed torque converter gearbox on the mid-spec Plus and fully loaded Max variants. As with the manual variants, buyers of the automatic will also get the option of a third row of seats, though only with the top variant. Buyers can also choose the Vibe Pack and Dual Tone colours for an additional outlay.
Great Deals on Used CarsView All Used Cars
Upcoming Cars
Explore More
Latest News
Related Articles
-11814 second ago
To commemorate this sales milestone, Nissan has unveiled a new web-based platform named Nissan One.
-655 second ago
Aston Martin's unveiling reflects broader trends in F1, with the team's adoption of push-rod rear suspension mirroring Mercedes' upcoming W15 car, indicative of an industry-wide shift in performance strategies
20 minutes ago
Beyond cosmetic changes, Honda overhauls its RC213V bike in a bid to reclaim its status as a frontrunner in MotoGP, with initial feedback from riders being encouraging
59 minutes ago
The Mahindra XUV700 5-seater has been sold with only a manual gearbox so far
The 2024 factory KTM RC16 machine continues with the orange and dark blue livery and the Red Bull branding, which remains its title sponsor
The E-Luna is the only electric moped on sale in India at present, and the TVS XL100 is its closest rival.
The partnership will see the EV brand install fast-chargers at HPCL fuel stations in 12 selected states
1 hour ago
Initially showcased as a Dacia version late last year, the Renault version displays slight styling modifications on the exterior and interior.
2 hours ago
Okaya EV has announced a price cut of up to Rs 18,000, on its electric scooters, valid until February 29, 2024
4 hours ago
The Chinese brand’s parallel-twin adventure bike looks extremely promising, with the right specifications on paper to take the fight to the new Royal Enfield Himalayan.
11 days ago
Additionally, Citroen will also offer ISOFIX seat anchorage and rear seatbelt reminder as standard fitment apart from six airbags as standard across its portfolio in India
13 days ago
The Citroen C3 Aircross finally gets an automatic transmission that packs more torque and features too. Check out its fuel efficiency figures below
15 days ago
The C3 Aircross automatic gets a new 6-speed torque converter gearbox and 15 Nm of additional torque.
22 days ago
High-riding sedan set to be the brand’s fourth model developed for the Indian market following the C3 hatchback, e-C3 EV and C3 Aircross SUV.
29 days ago
The SUV is also expected to gain a range of new connectivity features and will be offered with the same powertrain as before
Trending Vehicles In India
- Home
- News
- Auto Industry
- Shishir Mishra Appointed Citroen India Brand Director