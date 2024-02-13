Shishir Mishra Appointed Citroen India Brand Director

Stellantis India, in a statement today, announced Shishir Mishra's transition to the Brand Director position for Citroën India. In his new role, Mishra will be responsible for steering the brand's strategic initiatives and further strengthening Citroën's presence and impact in the Indian market.

When Mishra joined Stellantis India back in 2018, he was tasked to serve as the Head of Sales and Marketing synergy functions for Jeep and Citroën India. Mishra led Aftersales Operations, Dealer Network Development, Finance & Insurance, Demand and Distribution, and Selling Online.

Moreover, Stellantis India's recent appointments include Aditya Jairaj as MD and two new brand directors, signaling strategic moves toward future growth initiatives.

Commenting on Shishir Mishra's appointment, Aditya Jairaj, CEO & Managing Director, Stellantis India, remarked, "We are delighted to appoint Shishir Mishra to lead Citroën in India. His experience, coupled with his proven track record of delivering results, makes him the ideal candidate to intensify Citroën's brand strategy in this dynamic market. I am confident that under his leadership, Citroën will continue to innovate and excel, further solidifying its position towards a leading automotive brand in India."

In other news, Citroën India launched the much-awaited C3 Aircross automatic on January 29, 2024, with prices starting at Rs 12.85 lakh (ex-showroom). When it was first launched, it was only available with a manual gearbox, but it is now available with the option of a 6-speed torque converter gearbox on the mid-spec Plus and fully loaded Max variants. As with the manual variants, buyers of the automatic will also get the option of a third row of seats, though only with the top variant. Buyers can also choose the Vibe Pack and Dual Tone colours for an additional outlay.