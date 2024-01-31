Login
Citroen C3 Aircross Automatic Fuel Efficiency Figure Revealed

The Citroen C3 Aircross finally gets an automatic transmission that packs more torque and features too. Check out its fuel efficiency figures below
Calendar-icon

By Carandbike Team

clock-icon

2 mins read

Calendar-icon

Published on January 31, 2024

Story
  • The Citroen C3 Aircross AT returns a claimed 17.6 kmpl.
  • The new 6-speed torque converter is paired with the 1.2-litre turbo petrol.
  • The Citroen C3 Aircross AT starts from Rs. 12.85 lakh (ex-showroom).

Citroen India recently launched the C3 Aircross Automatic, bringing the much-needed transmission option and feature additions to the compact SUV. On the sidelines of the launch, the automaker also revealed the fuel efficiency figure on the new automatic version, which stands at 17.6 kmpl (ARAI certified). Compared to the Citroen C3 Aircross manual version that returns a claimed 18.5 kmpl, the new automatic is only marginally lower.

 

Also Read: Citroen C3 Aircross Automatic | First Drive Review


The Citroen C3 Aircross AT gets the same 1.2-litre turbo petrol engine as the manual tuned for 108 bhp, while torque has gone up by 15 Nm to 205 Nm on the automatic. The motor is now paired with a 6-speed torque converter, which is traditionally considered reliable. 

On the feature front, the C3 Aircross Automatic carries over all the features from the manual including the 10-inch touchscreen infotainment system, a 7-inch TFT digital console, USB charging, Bluetooth connectivity with smartphone integration, and more. The automatic variant further adds Remote Engine Start, Remote AC preconditioning and a manual gear selector mode. 

 


 

Compared to other petrol-automatic compact SUVs, the Citroen C3 Aircross AT sits right in the middle of the fuel efficiency claims. The Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara and Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder remain the most fuel-efficient returning 20.58 kmpl from the 1.5-litre naturally aspirated motor. The Volkswagen Taigun and Skoda Kushaq are up next returning 18.15 kmpl and 18.09 kmpl respectively. The Kia Seltos returns  17.9 kmpl on its naturally aspirated petrol motor, while the Honda Elevate is the least efficient at 16.92 kmpl. All figures are ARAI-certified. 

 

Also Read: Citroen C3 Aircross Automatic Launched In India; Prices Start At Rs 12.85 Lakh


Prices for the Citroen C3 Aircross AT start from Rs. 12.85 lakh, going up to Rs. 13.85 lakh (ex-showroom). The SUV is available in three trims - Plus, Max and Max 7-Seater. 


 

# Citroen C3 Aircross SUV# Citroen C3# Citroen# Citroen C3 Aircross Automatic
Stay updated with automotive news and reviews right at your fingertips through carandbike.com's WhatsApp Channel.

