Citroen C3 Aircross Automatic Launched In India; Prices Start At Rs 12.85 Lakh

The C3 Aircross automatic gets a new 6-speed torque converter gearbox and 15 Nm of additional torque.
By Jaiveer Mehra

2 mins read

Published on January 29, 2024

  • Automatic variants priced Rs 1.3 lakh more than the manual
  • Available in three variants - Plus, Max and Max 5+2
  • 1.2-litre turbo-petrol develops 108 bhp and 205 Nm - up 15 Nm over the manual

Citroen India has launched the new C3 Aircross automatic with prices starting at Rs 12.85 lakh (ex-showroom). First showcased in Indonesia last year, the C3 Aircross in India is now available with the option of a 6-speed torque converter gearbox on the mid-spec Plus and fully loaded Max variants. As with the manual variants, buyers of the automatic will also get the option of a third row of seats though only with the top variant. Buyers can also option the Vibe Pack and Dual Tone colours for an additional outlay. Full prices are as follows:

VariantPrice (ex-showroom)
Citroen C3 Aircross Plus ATRs. 12.85 Lakh 
Citroen C3 Aircross Max ATRs. 13.50 Lakh
Citroen C3 Aircross Max AT 5+2Rs. 13.85 Lakh

Also read: Citroen C3 Aircross Automatic | First Drive Review
 

In terms of styling there is little difference between the manual and the automatic variants.

 

In terms of pricing, the C3 Aircross automatic is about Rs 1.3 lakh more expensive than the manual variant. It is also the most affordable automatic SUV in the compact SUV segment. 

 

Compared to the manual variants, the Aircross automatic is cosmetically identical both inside and out – even the shape of knob on the gear selector is nearly the same except for the different patterns embossed on the top. The automatics, though, promise a minor improvement in performance with the familiar 1.2-litre turbo-petrol now churning out 108 bhp and 205 Nm – identical power but 15 Nm more torque than the manual. Citroen claims a fuel efficiency rating of 17.6 kmpl for the automatic.

 

Also Read: Citroen C3X Interior Revealed In New Spy Shots, Launch In 2024

 

Cabin design is unchanged save for the new stepped gear selector.

 

Coming to the features, here too there is little to set apart the C3 Aircross manual from the automatic with the top model packing in tech such as a digital instrument cluster, 10.25-inch touchscreen with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, manual air-con with rear vents on the 5+2 seater, reverse camera, tyre pressure monitoring and more. Citroen says that the automatic variants additionally get remote engine start and remote AC preconditioning.

 

Also Read: Citroen C3X Spied Again Ahead Of India Debut

 

C3 Aircross now gets the option of a 6-speed torque converter automatic.

 

The Citroen C3 Aircross goes up against SUVs like the Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara, Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder, Honda Elevate Kia Seltos, Hyundai Creta, Volkswagen Taigun and Skoda Kushaq.

 

Citroen has also used the launch to roll out a new In-app marketplace fueling feature in partnership with IOCL. The feature allows users to pay for fuel directly through the Citroen app. The feature will be available to all new Citroen C3 Aircross owners and will be pushed to existing owners via an OTA update. Citroen says that the feature will also be useable through Android Auto.

