Citroen C3 Aircross Automatic Launched In India; Prices Start At Rs 12.85 Lakh
By Jaiveer Mehra
2 mins read
Published on January 29, 2024
- Automatic variants priced Rs 1.3 lakh more than the manual
- Available in three variants - Plus, Max and Max 5+2
- 1.2-litre turbo-petrol develops 108 bhp and 205 Nm - up 15 Nm over the manual
Citroen India has launched the new C3 Aircross automatic with prices starting at Rs 12.85 lakh (ex-showroom). First showcased in Indonesia last year, the C3 Aircross in India is now available with the option of a 6-speed torque converter gearbox on the mid-spec Plus and fully loaded Max variants. As with the manual variants, buyers of the automatic will also get the option of a third row of seats though only with the top variant. Buyers can also option the Vibe Pack and Dual Tone colours for an additional outlay. Full prices are as follows:
|Variant
|Price (ex-showroom)
|Citroen C3 Aircross Plus AT
|Rs. 12.85 Lakh
|Citroen C3 Aircross Max AT
|Rs. 13.50 Lakh
|Citroen C3 Aircross Max AT 5+2
|Rs. 13.85 Lakh
Also read: Citroen C3 Aircross Automatic | First Drive Review
In terms of styling there is little difference between the manual and the automatic variants.
In terms of pricing, the C3 Aircross automatic is about Rs 1.3 lakh more expensive than the manual variant. It is also the most affordable automatic SUV in the compact SUV segment.
Compared to the manual variants, the Aircross automatic is cosmetically identical both inside and out – even the shape of knob on the gear selector is nearly the same except for the different patterns embossed on the top. The automatics, though, promise a minor improvement in performance with the familiar 1.2-litre turbo-petrol now churning out 108 bhp and 205 Nm – identical power but 15 Nm more torque than the manual. Citroen claims a fuel efficiency rating of 17.6 kmpl for the automatic.
Also Read: Citroen C3X Interior Revealed In New Spy Shots, Launch In 2024
Cabin design is unchanged save for the new stepped gear selector.
Coming to the features, here too there is little to set apart the C3 Aircross manual from the automatic with the top model packing in tech such as a digital instrument cluster, 10.25-inch touchscreen with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, manual air-con with rear vents on the 5+2 seater, reverse camera, tyre pressure monitoring and more. Citroen says that the automatic variants additionally get remote engine start and remote AC preconditioning.
Also Read: Citroen C3X Spied Again Ahead Of India Debut
C3 Aircross now gets the option of a 6-speed torque converter automatic.
The Citroen C3 Aircross goes up against SUVs like the Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara, Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder, Honda Elevate Kia Seltos, Hyundai Creta, Volkswagen Taigun and Skoda Kushaq.
Citroen has also used the launch to roll out a new In-app marketplace fueling feature in partnership with IOCL. The feature allows users to pay for fuel directly through the Citroen app. The feature will be available to all new Citroen C3 Aircross owners and will be pushed to existing owners via an OTA update. Citroen says that the feature will also be useable through Android Auto.
Great Deals on Used CarsView All Used Cars
Upcoming Cars
Upcoming Bikes
Explore More
Latest News
Related Articles
-14096 second ago
Norris has signed a new contract with McLaren that will see him stay with the team beyond 2025
-13131 second ago
The company has emphasised that the problem has been resolved through an online software update, and owners will be notified by letter starting March 22nd
-12922 second ago
A special investigation committee found irregularities in horsepower output certification tests conducted by Toyota Industries Corporation (TICO) for three diesel-engined passenger vehicles.
-11116 second ago
The team's MotoGP entry marks the series' North American expansion, with a home debut scheduled for the Americas GP in Austin.
-5939 second ago
The new Aston Martin Vantage will continue to be powered by the 4.0-litre twin-turbocharged V8 motor
-5066 second ago
The eVX concept is set to make its debut in production-spec later this year.
1 hour ago
The next-gen Maserati Quattroporte will be electric but will arrive after several other luxury EVs from the brand including a luxury electric SUV.
2 hours ago
The 2024 Argentina Grand Prix could be cancelled in the wake of the Argentinian government putting a cap on expenditures
22 hours ago
The Hyundai Creta’s manufacturing follows the Industry 4.0 standards bringing a host of automation and precision production processes. Take a look.
22 hours ago
Ford has issued a new recall for 2.2 million 2011-2019 Ford Explorer models globally due to A-pillar trim pieces that may detach while driving and become hazards for other vehicles
2 hours ago
The C3 Aircross when first launched was only available with a manual gearbox, but now the automaker has added a 6-speed automatic variant to the line-up. How does it fare?
4 days ago
We ride the all-new Xtreme 125R at the Hero Centre of Excellence and Technology and here’s what we have to say about the new sporty commuter
7 days ago
High-riding sedan set to be the brand’s fourth model developed for the Indian market following the C3 hatchback, e-C3 EV and C3 Aircross SUV.
12 days ago
Launched in 2020, the second-generation Creta has now received an extensive midlife update in a bid to maintain its dominance in the compact SUV space.
13 days ago
The facelifted Creta gets a notable revision to the exterior styling, updated interiors, a new turbo-petrol engine and new features.