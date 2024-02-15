Stellantis To Adopt North American Charging Standard For Select Future EVs
By Carandbike Team
1 mins read
Published on February 15, 2024
Highlights
- Stellantis says select future EVs to come with SAE J3400 connectors
- Ionna EV charging JV to offer charging solutions for both CCS and NACS charging
Stellantis, the parent company behind iconic US automotive brands like Chrysler, Jeep, Ram, and Dodge, has announced that it will be adopting the SAE J3400 plug, or in simpler terms - Tesla's North American Charging Standard, for its future electric vehicles. This move makes Stellantis the final major automaker to embrace the charging standard.
Also read: Shishir Mishra Appointed Citroen India Brand Director
The transition will see Stellantis incorporate the SAE J3400 plug into “select battery-electric vehicle (BEV) models launching in North America” from the 2026 model year. Stellantis has however stayed away from mentioning any partnership with Tesla for access to the latter's wide network of Superchargers nor has it specified if it will offer NACS adaptors to owners of Stellantis EVs not conforming to the charging standard in its official press release.
Stellantis says that select EVs from the model year 2026 will come with the SAE J3400 or NACS (pictured) charging system.
While Stellantis already offers a range of plug-in hybrid vehicles and battery-electric models, primarily in Europe, it has outlined ambitious plans for the future, including the introduction of fully electric models from Jeep, Ram, and Chrysler in the coming years. The company recently revealed its first all-electric model for North America in the form of the new Wagoneer S though the brand is yet to confirm if the model will support NACS charging.
Also Read: Citroen C3 Aircross Automatic Launched In India; Prices Start At Rs 12.85 Lakh
Tesla made its NACS charging technology available to other automakers in 2022 with many big names having announced they would be adopting the new standard till date. Major players like Ford, GM, and Volkswagen Group swiftly adopted NACS, leaving Stellantis as the final holdout.
Stellantis however has not announced a partnership with Tesla for access to its Supercharger facilities.
Also read: 2025 Jeep Wagoneer S EV Breaks Cover In New Images
Stellantis has however said that the transition to the SAE J3400 plug will happen alongside its plans to develop a robust charging network across North America in partnership with six other carmakers including BMW, General Motors, Honda, Hyundai, Kia and Mercedes. The Ionna charging network is claimed to have up to 30,000 charging points across North America by 2030 and support both CCS and SAE J3400 charging.
Great Deals on Used CarsView All Used Cars
Upcoming Cars
Explore More
Latest News
Related Articles
-16902 second ago
The carmaker has set up 11 ultra-fast charging stations, each equipped with three chargers of different capacities.
-14042 second ago
Compared to the standard A 45 S, the Limited Edition features a new paint finish, unique graphics and new forged wheels. The Night and Aerodynamics packs are also offered as standard.
-13180 second ago
Compared to its predecessor, the latest Audi S3 will get a host of cosmetic and mechanical updates
-9845 second ago
Our time with the long-term Nissan Magnite concluded with a routine visit to the service centre and this is how it went
-9005 second ago
The brand's first middleweight motorcycle is available in three variants with introductory prices starting at Rs 1.99 lakh (ex-showroom).
-7359 second ago
The new Hyundai WRC livery pays tribute to 10 years of the automaker's ‘N’ road car performance brand.
-5820 second ago
The list of final nominees includes Red Bull Racing CTO Adrian Newey, Porsche GT Product Line Director Andreas Preuninger and Volvo interior design head Lisa Reeves.
-4941 second ago
With the prices of the Hero Mavrick 440 out, here is how it stacks up against its rivals.
-723 second ago
The decision to ban the import of petrol and diesel cars has been made to promote the adoption of EVs and reduce the use of foreign currency
59 minutes ago
The 2025 Honda CR-V FCEV serves as an indirect replacement for the Honda Clarity, which was discontinued in 2021 and will be locally built in the US for the world
14 days ago
The Jeep Wagoneer S is the brand's first EV for the US and will be launched towards the end of the year.
24 days ago
The initial deployment of the STLA Large platform will focus on full-size vehicles in the North American market, starting with Dodge and Jeep.
1 month ago
The Rs 2,000 crore will be Stellantis’ second major regional investment since it first invested Rs 1,250 crore in 2019.
2 months ago
The final model, a Velvet Red 2023 Chrysler 300C, powered by a 6.4L V8 Hemi engine, was celebrated by the Brampton team.
2 months ago
Jairaj will succeed Roland Bouchara, who led the company for six and a half years in India