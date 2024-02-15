Stellantis To Adopt North American Charging Standard For Select Future EVs

Stellantis, the parent company behind iconic US automotive brands like Chrysler, Jeep, Ram, and Dodge, has announced that it will be adopting the SAE J3400 plug, or in simpler terms - Tesla's North American Charging Standard, for its future electric vehicles. This move makes Stellantis the final major automaker to embrace the charging standard.



The transition will see Stellantis incorporate the SAE J3400 plug into “select battery-electric vehicle (BEV) models launching in North America” from the 2026 model year. Stellantis has however stayed away from mentioning any partnership with Tesla for access to the latter's wide network of Superchargers nor has it specified if it will offer NACS adaptors to owners of Stellantis EVs not conforming to the charging standard in its official press release.



Stellantis says that select EVs from the model year 2026 will come with the SAE J3400 or NACS (pictured) charging system.

While Stellantis already offers a range of plug-in hybrid vehicles and battery-electric models, primarily in Europe, it has outlined ambitious plans for the future, including the introduction of fully electric models from Jeep, Ram, and Chrysler in the coming years. The company recently revealed its first all-electric model for North America in the form of the new Wagoneer S though the brand is yet to confirm if the model will support NACS charging.

Tesla made its NACS charging technology available to other automakers in 2022 with many big names having announced they would be adopting the new standard till date. Major players like Ford, GM, and Volkswagen Group swiftly adopted NACS, leaving Stellantis as the final holdout.



Stellantis however has not announced a partnership with Tesla for access to its Supercharger facilities.

Stellantis has however said that the transition to the SAE J3400 plug will happen alongside its plans to develop a robust charging network across North America in partnership with six other carmakers including BMW, General Motors, Honda, Hyundai, Kia and Mercedes. The Ionna charging network is claimed to have up to 30,000 charging points across North America by 2030 and support both CCS and SAE J3400 charging.