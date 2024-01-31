2025 Jeep Wagoneer S EV Breaks Cover In New Images
By Carandbike Team
2 mins read
Published on January 31, 2024
- The Jeep Wagoneer S gets four screens on the dashboard
- The styling is futuristic with a couple roofline
- The upcoming Wagoneer S will be based on the new STLA-Large platform
Jeep has officially taken the wraps off the all-new Wagoneer S electric SUV ahead of its global debut later this year. This is the first full glimpse at the 2025 Jeep Wagoneer S since images of the upcoming offering were accidentally leaked online earlier this month.
Also read: All-Electric Jeep Wagoneer S Leaked Ahead Of Debut
As seen with the leaked images, the Wagoneer S is quite close to the concept in terms of the design. The sleek grille and headlamps replete with a lightbar is carried forward as is the design of the front bumper with its large central air intake and slim side vents. The rear design too is carried over almost unchanged from the concept.
Also read: Stellantis Unveils New STLA Large Platform
The bigger point of note, however, is the first glance at the interior of the production Wagoneer S. The interior images show at least four screens on the dashboard of the 2025 Jeep Wagoneer S. The screen count comprises a driver's display, an infotainment display in the centre as well as a second screen under it to access other functions including climate control, massaging seats and defrost settings. And finally, the fourth screen is the passenger display that's now fairly common in newer luxury cars. The passenger display is expected to come with it own functionality including playing movies on the move, which will not be available for the driver.
Also read: Stellantis To Invest Additional Rs 2,000 Crore In Tamil Nadu Under Citroen Brand
Jeep is yet to officially confirm complete details on the Wagoneer S. What we do know is that the electric SUV will come with a dual-pane panoramic moonroof, a Selec-Terrain system with multiple driving modes, a 19-speaker McIntosh sound system and more.
Power will come from a pair of electric motors developing a cumulative 600 bhp and giving the SUV a 0-100 kmph time of about 3.5 seconds. More details about the powertrain are yet to be revealed but the electric SUV will be the first based on the new STLA-Large platform with All-Wheel Drive as standard.
Sales of the new electric SUV are set to commence in the US market towards the end of this year.
