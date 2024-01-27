Login

All-Electric Jeep Wagoneer S Leaked Ahead Of Debut

The Wagoneer S is expected to sit on Stellantis' new STLA Large architecture and is expected to debut later this year
Calendar-icon

By Carandbike Team

clock-icon

1 mins read

Calendar-icon

Published on January 27, 2024

Follow us on

google-news-iconWhatsapp-icon
Story
  • Wagoneer S to be based on STLA Large platform
  • To get an all-wheel drive dual-motor powertrain
  • Debut later this year

Jeep inadvertently revealed official images of the upcoming Wagoneer S electric SUV on its social media accounts before promptly removing them. The leaked photos showcase the production model resembling the 2022 concept.


 Also read: Stellantis Unveils New STLA Large Platform
 

Speaking of the looks, the production SUV looks to retain the concept's sleek looks with a slim grille, swept-back headlamps, LED lightbar and prominent central air intake on the lower bumper. The design of the rear too seems to have undergone little change with the extended roof-lounted spoiler being retained.
 

 

Set to be unveiled later in the year, the Wagoneer S will be exclusively electric, featuring a standard dual electric motor all-wheel drive setup. The powertrain is expected to push out in the region of 600 bhp as well as give the SUV a 0-100 kmph time of under 4 seconds. The model is also set to be one of the first SUVs in North America to be underpinned by Stellantis' recently unveiled STLA Large Platform. Stellantis has confirmed eight models on the new architecture over the next two years.


 Also read: Stellantis To Invest Additional Rs 2,000 Crore In Tamil Nadu Under Citroen Brand
 

The platform offers two voltage configurations (400 and 800 volts) and supports battery capacities ranging from 85 to 118 kWh.
 

The STLA Large platform, accommodating sedans with up to 800 km of range, adapts to SUVs, albeit with potentially reduced efficiency due to increased weight. Stellantis plans to enhance the Wagoneer S's performance through over-the-air updates for its propulsion system, aligning with the broader industry shift towards electric mobility.

 

Image source

# Jeep# Jeep Wagoneer# Jeep Wagoneer S# Jeep Wagoneer EV# Jeep USA
Stay updated with automotive news and reviews right at your fingertips through carandbike.com's WhatsApp Channel.

Great Deals on Used Cars

View All Used Cars
Used 2018 Maruti Suzuki Ignis, Wazir Pur III, New Delhi
8.0
0
10
2018 Maruti Suzuki Ignis
  • 64,370 km
  • Petrol
  • Manual
₹ 3.75 Lakh
Indraprastha  Automobiles Pvt.Ltd. (L2) - Wazirpur Wazir Pur III, New Delhi
Used 2015 Honda City, Amberhai, New Delhi
7.1
0
10
2015 Honda City
  • 1,08,350 km
  • Diesel
  • Manual
₹ 4.5 Lakh
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2019 Mahindra XUV500, Amberhai, New Delhi
7.3
0
10
2019 Mahindra XUV500
  • 77,700 km
  • Diesel
  • Manual
₹ 10.5 Lakh
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2022 Tata Nexon EV, Amberhai, New Delhi
2022 Tata Nexon EV
  • 20,156 km
  • Electric
  • Automatic
₹ 15.5 Lakh
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2017 Mahindra XUV500, Amberhai, New Delhi
7.8
0
10
2017 Mahindra XUV500
  • 65,000 km
  • Diesel
  • Manual
₹ 10.25 Lakh
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2016 Volvo V40, Amberhai, New Delhi
2016 Volvo V40
  • 75,000 km
  • Diesel
  • Automatic
₹ 11.5 Lakh
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2022 Mercedes-Benz GLA-Class, Amberhai, New Delhi
8.6
0
10
2022 Mercedes-Benz GLA-Class
  • 12,000 km
  • Diesel
  • Automatic
₹ 48.5 Lakh
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2020 Maruti Suzuki Swift, Amberhai, New Delhi
2020 Maruti Suzuki Swift
  • 35,249 km
  • Petrol
  • Manual
₹ 7.5 Lakh
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2018 Audi Q3, Amberhai, New Delhi
7.3
0
10
2018 Audi Q3
  • 88,000 km
  • Diesel
  • Automatic
₹ 18.45 Lakh
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2014 SsangYong Rexton W, Amberhai, New Delhi
6.3
0
10
2014 SsangYong Rexton W
  • 72,000 km
  • Diesel
  • Automatic
₹ 5 Lakh
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi

Upcoming Cars

Upcoming Bikes

Explore More

  • Latest News

  • Related Articles

Hyundai, Kia Unveil 'Active Air Skirt' Technology That Improves Vehicle Aerodynamics
Hyundai, Kia Unveil 'Active Air Skirt' Technology That Improves Vehicle Aerodynamics
c&b icon By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

-17728 second ago

The system features two deployable flaps positioned ahead of the front wheels that direct air away from the wheel arches

Suzuki V-Strom 800DE Djebel Revealed
Suzuki V-Strom 800DE Djebel Revealed
c&b icon By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

-12110 second ago

The automaker also showcased GSX-S1000GX TOURING - GSX-S1000GX SPORT and V-Strom 800 DE - Adventure mission at the Motor Bike Expo.

Google Introduces AI-Powered Smart Texting Feature For Android Auto
Google Introduces AI-Powered Smart Texting Feature For Android Auto
c&b icon By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

-3855 second ago

Google's Android Auto uses AI for a new testing feature allowing the system to summarise message strings and shortlist ideal reponses.

Lohum, Tork Motors Collaborate for Kratos R Electric Motorcycle Battery Recycling
Lohum, Tork Motors Collaborate for Kratos R Electric Motorcycle Battery Recycling
c&b icon By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

1 hour ago

Under new partnership, Lohum will be the preferred party to recycle end-of-life battery packs from Tork Motor's electric motorcycles.

Charles Leclerc Signs New Multi-Year Contract Extension With Scuderia Ferrari
Charles Leclerc Signs New Multi-Year Contract Extension With Scuderia Ferrari
c&b icon By Yashraj Singh
calendar-icon

18 hours ago

The contract duration remains undisclosed, but will likely extend beyond 2026 regulation shift

Intermot German Motorcycle Show To Be Held Annually From 2024, New Dates Announced
Intermot German Motorcycle Show To Be Held Annually From 2024, New Dates Announced
c&b icon By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

18 hours ago

Organisers announced that Intermot will now be held annually starting this year between December 5-8, 2024

Hero Mavrick 440: Top 5 Highlights
Hero Mavrick 440: Top 5 Highlights
c&b icon By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

19 hours ago

Here are five things you need to know about the Hero Mavrick 440, the brand’s newest flagship offering

Scuderia Alpha Tauri Renamed Visa Cash App RB For 2024 Season
Scuderia Alpha Tauri Renamed Visa Cash App RB For 2024 Season
c&b icon By Yashraj Singh
calendar-icon

21 hours ago

The move is part of a multi-year agreement that designates Visa as the global partner for both Red Bull teams

Porsche Macan EV Launched In India; Priced At Rs 1.65 Crore
Porsche Macan EV Launched In India; Priced At Rs 1.65 Crore
c&b icon By Sidharth Nambiar
calendar-icon

23 hours ago

The German brand has only released pricing details for the more potent Macan Turbo, with the Macan 4 likely to come at a later date

Valentino Rossi’s VR46 MotoGP Team Reveals New Fluorescent Livery For 2024 Season
Valentino Rossi’s VR46 MotoGP Team Reveals New Fluorescent Livery For 2024 Season
c&b icon By Yashraj Singh
calendar-icon

1 day ago

Indonesia's Pertamina becomes the VR46 team's title sponsor for the 2024 season

Stellantis Unveils New STLA Large Platform
Stellantis Unveils New STLA Large Platform
c&b icon By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

5 days ago

The initial deployment of the STLA Large platform will focus on full-size vehicles in the North American market, starting with Dodge and Jeep.

Euro-Spec Jeep Compass Updated With More Tech For 2024
Euro-Spec Jeep Compass Updated With More Tech For 2024
c&b icon By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

1 month ago

The European spec model receives a feature update and now packs in an upgraded Level 2 Advanced Driver Assistance Tech package with greater functionality.

Jeep, Citroen Roll Out Complimentary RSA, Vehicle Check-Ups For Cyclone Michaung-Affected Vehicles In Chennai
Jeep, Citroen Roll Out Complimentary RSA, Vehicle Check-Ups For Cyclone Michaung-Affected Vehicles In Chennai
c&b icon By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

1 month ago

Special services also include complimentary towing, expedited insurance claims and repairs, and special offers on new vehicles in case the car is a total loss.

Jeep Avenger SUV Gains Mild-Hybrid Powertrain Options For European Markets
Jeep Avenger SUV Gains Mild-Hybrid Powertrain Options For European Markets
c&b icon By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

2 months ago

The 48V mild-hybrid system features a 21 kW electric motor integrated into the SUV's gearbox offering for low-speed EV-only driving for up to 1 km.

Is Orange The New White In India?
Is Orange The New White In India?
c&b icon By Siddharth Vinayak Patankar
calendar-icon

3 months ago

From the Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza to the Hyundai i20 Orange is the colour of the season for new car launches. Others like Ford, Honda, Hero, KTM, have also gone down Orange Street. Is it a passing trend or here to stay?

c&b icon
  • Home
  • News
  • All-Electric Jeep Wagoneer S Leaked Ahead Of Debut
car&bike
About Us
New Cars
Used Cars
New Bikes
Sell Your Car
Terms and Conditions
Privacy Policy
Investor Relations
Popular Car Brands
Maruti Suzuki
Hyundai
Tata
Volkswagen
Honda
Mahindra
Kia
MG
Popular Car Models
Mahindra XUV 700
Kia Seltos
Mahindra Thar
Tata Nexon
Kia Sonet
Tata Punch
MG Hector
Honda City
Popular Bike Brands
Royal Enfield
Honda
KTM
Bajaj
Yamaha
TVS
Hero
Kawasaki
Popular Bike Models
Royal Enfield Classic 350
Yamaha MT-15
Bajaj Pulsar 220
KTM RC 200
Hero Splendor Plus
Bajaj Pulsar 150
Honda CB Shine
Royal Enfield Hunter 350
Keep in Touch
car&bike Youtubecar&bike Twittercar&bike Instagramcar&bike Facebookcar&bike LinkedIncar&bike WhatsApp
Fifth Gear Ventures Ltd
602, 6th Floor, Tower – B, Embassy 247, LBS Marg, Vikhroli (West), Mumbai - 400083
Contact:
9606045096
Email: contact@carandbike.com
© Copyright Fifth Gear Ventures Ltd 2024. All rights reserved