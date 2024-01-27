All-Electric Jeep Wagoneer S Leaked Ahead Of Debut
Jeep inadvertently revealed official images of the upcoming Wagoneer S electric SUV on its social media accounts before promptly removing them. The leaked photos showcase the production model resembling the 2022 concept.
Speaking of the looks, the production SUV looks to retain the concept's sleek looks with a slim grille, swept-back headlamps, LED lightbar and prominent central air intake on the lower bumper. The design of the rear too seems to have undergone little change with the extended roof-lounted spoiler being retained.
Set to be unveiled later in the year, the Wagoneer S will be exclusively electric, featuring a standard dual electric motor all-wheel drive setup. The powertrain is expected to push out in the region of 600 bhp as well as give the SUV a 0-100 kmph time of under 4 seconds. The model is also set to be one of the first SUVs in North America to be underpinned by Stellantis' recently unveiled STLA Large Platform. Stellantis has confirmed eight models on the new architecture over the next two years.
The platform offers two voltage configurations (400 and 800 volts) and supports battery capacities ranging from 85 to 118 kWh.
The STLA Large platform, accommodating sedans with up to 800 km of range, adapts to SUVs, albeit with potentially reduced efficiency due to increased weight. Stellantis plans to enhance the Wagoneer S's performance through over-the-air updates for its propulsion system, aligning with the broader industry shift towards electric mobility.
