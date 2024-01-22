Stellantis Unveils New STLA Large Platform

Stellantis has revealed its latest electrified vehicle architecture, the STLA Large. Following after the STLA Medium architecture revealed last year, the STLA Large will underpin a plethora of D (mid-size) and E (executive) segment vehicles under Stellantis’ various sub-brands. The company says that the new platform is claimed to boast segment-leading capabilities, including high charging efficiency, top-tier vehicle dynamics, and Trail-Rated off-road capabilities.



New STLA large platform to underpin eight vehicles by 2026.

The initial deployment of the STLA Large platform will focus on full-size vehicles in the North American market, starting with brands such as Dodge and Jeep. Following this, Alfa Romeo, Chrysler, and Maserati will also leverage this platform for their upcoming electric vehicles. Stellantis plans to launch eight vehicles based on the STLA Large platform between 2024 and 2026.



The platform's flexibility extends to its design, allowing for adjustments in wheelbase, overall length, width, height, and ground clearance. This adaptability enables Stellantis' brands to tailor vehicles based on the STLA Large platform to suit the needs and desires of their customers, ranging from family-oriented to high-performance and off-road 4x4 to luxury.



New platform developed as an EV-native platform and will support 400-volt and 800-volt architectures.

One of the notable features of the STLA Large platform is its propulsion system flexibility. The BEV platform will cater to both, 400-volt and 800-volt electric architectures and support front-wheel-drive, rear-wheel-drive, and all-wheel-drive layouts. Moreover, the platform supports over-the-air software updates to enhance propulsion system performance over time.



In terms of driving range and cost, the platform offers battery pack options with energy ratings between 85 and 118 kilowatt hours (kWh), targeting an overall range of 800 km for sedans. In terms of performance, Stellantis says that the current propulsion components will enable its EVs to have a 0-100 km/h sprint time in the 2-second range. STLA Large also supports fast charging with the 800-volt architecture being albe to charge vehicles at a rate of up to 4.5 kWh per minute.



STLA Large also supports internal combustion and hybrid powertrains.

Stellantis says that the STLA Large platform also supports hybrid and internal combustion propulsion systems, providing a flexible transition for customers worldwide during the shift to electric propulsion. This adaptability includes transverse and longitudinal engine mounting configurations, supporting front-wheel-drive, rear-wheel-drive, and all-wheel-drive drivetrains.



The STLA Large platform has an overall length ranging from 4,764 - 5,126 mm, overall width between 1,897-2,030 mm, wheelbase spanning 2,870-3,075 mm, and a ground clearance varying from 140-288 mm. Additionally, it accommodates a maximum tyre diameter of 858 mm.



As part of the four Stellantis global Battery Electric Vehicle (BEV) platforms, namely Small, Medium, Large, and Frame, it is engineered to ensure extended life cycles through the interchangeability of crucial components. This includes battery cell chemistry, Electric Drive Modules (EDMs), power inverters, and software control.



The STLA Large platform serves as the backbone for Stellantis’ next-generation electrical and software-defined vehicle technologies. This includes the integration of features such as the STLA Brain, STLA SmartCockpit, and STLA AutoDrive.



Written by: RONIT AGARWAL