Login
New Cars
Explore
Find CarsCompare CarsUpcoming CarsFind Car DealersFind Car Service Centers
Research
Newly Launched CarsElectric CarsPopular CarsAutomatic CarsBest Mileage Cars
Trending Cars
Volkswagen VirtusHyundai Venue N LineBMW M4Toyota GlanzaHyundai Exter
Popular Car Comparision
Kia Seltos vs Hyundai CretaHyundai Verna vs Honda CityMaruti Suzuki Fronx vs Maruti Suzuki BalenoMaruti Suzuki Brezza vs Tata NexonMaruti Suzuki Jimny vs Mahindra Thar
Upcoming Cars
MINI Cooper SE 2024Renault ArkanaVolvo EX30 RechargeLotus EmiraLexus New LBX
By Budget
Cars Under ₹ 10 LakhCars Under ₹ 15 LakhCars Between ₹ 15 - ₹ 25 LakhCars Between ₹ 25 - ₹ 40 LakhCars Over ₹ 40 Lakh
By Lifestyle
Affordable CarsAdventure CarsHatchback CarsSedan CarsSUV Cars
By Brand
Tata CarsMaruti Suzuki CarsKia CarsMahindra CarsHyundai Cars
New Bikes
Explore
Find BikesCompare BikesUpcoming BikesFind Bike DealersFind Bike Service Centers
Research
Newly Launched BikesElectric BikesPopular BikesAdventure BikesBest Mileage Bikes
Trending Bikes
Matter AERABMW M 1000 XRBajaj Pulsar NS400Ultraviolette F77 Mach 2Harley-Davidson Breakout
Popular Bike Comparisions
Honda Activa 125 FI vs TVS Ntorq 125Honda Activa 6G vs TVS JupiterHonda Activa 125 vs TVS JupiterBajaj Pulsar RS 200 vs Hero Karizma ZMRTVS Apache RR 310 vs Royal Enfield Bullet 350
Upcoming Bikes
Honda PCX 160Yamaha YZF MT-07Yamaha YZF R7EeVe TeseroDucati Hypermotard 659
By Budget
Bikes Under ₹ 50000Bikes Between ₹ 50K - ₹ 70KBikes Between ₹ 70K - ₹ 1LBikes Between ₹ 1L - ₹ 3LBikes Above ₹ 3L
By Lifestyle
Affordable BikesCommuter BikesScootersSports BikesCruiser Bikes
By Brand
Royal Enfield BikesHero BikesHonda BikesTVS BikesYamaha Bikes

Fiat Grande Panda Debuts As Boxy Sub-4M Hatchback

Based on the STLA Smart platform, the new Grande Panda measures in at 3.99 metres in length and is mechanically-related to the Euro-spec Citroen C3.
Calendar-icon

By Jaiveer Mehra

clock-icon

1 mins read

Calendar-icon

Published on June 14, 2024

Follow us on

google-news-icon
Story

Highlights

  • Based on Stellantis' STLA Smart platform
  • Features a boxy design with unique design touches
  • Interior, powertrain details kept under wraps

Fiat has unveiled the new Grande Panda hatchback. Based on the STLA Smart platform, the new Grande Panda is essentially the sister model to the new Euro-spec Citroen C3 and arrives with a boxy profile and unique square and X-themed design touches.

 

Also read: Abarth 695 75 Anniversario Edition Commemorates 75 Years Of The Brand
 

Fiat Grande Panda 1

Starting with the design, the upright nose features an enclosed grille with cube-like patterning merging neatly with the headlamps. The rectangular headlamps themselves feature noticeable individual cube-like – read pixel – lighting elements. The daytime running lights form an X pattern which are also noticeable in other areas. The bumper features a slim air vent just below the grille while a large rectangular air dam sits at the base of the bumper. Cube-style patterning is also visible in how the air dam flows into the bumper.

 

The squared-out design theme follows to the sides as well noticeable in the prominently flared fenders. The doors feature the name ‘Panda’ stamped right into the metal and the wheel design also depicts an X pattern. Round the back the vertically oriented tail lamps also feature the X-shaped lighting elements with the Fiat branding stamped into the tailgate. A black trim piece housing the Panda badge spans the width of the tailgate and in combination with the large rear windshield gives the design a layered look.

 

Also read: Citroen Evaluating CNG For Its India Line-Up
 

Fiat Grande Panda 2

The interior and powertrain details remain under wraps for the moment though Stellantis’ STLA Smart platform does offer the flexibility of all-electric and combustion engine powertrains. Sister firm Citroen offers its stablemate, the Euro-spec C3 in both petrol and all-electric guise which could be carried over to the Fiat.

 

Also read: Stellantis To Launch China’s Leapmotor EVs In India By End-2024
 

Expect more details on the new Grande Panda to be made available over the ensuing months.

# Fiat# Stellantis# Fiat Grande Panda# Cars# Cover Story
Stay updated with automotive news and reviews right at your fingertips through carandbike.com's Google News

Related Articles

  • While the company is yet to confirm the models chosen for launch, it is likely to be the Leapmotor T03 electric hatchback and C10 electric SUVs that will make it to Indian shores first.
    Stellantis To Launch China’s Leapmotor EVs In India By End-2024
  • The Stellantis group brands have announced a hike of up to 0.5 per cent applicable from April 30, 2024.
    Citroen, Jeep India To Hike Prices By Up To Rs 17,000
  • SteerLight has developed a new generation of high-performance, on-chip LiDAR systems
    Stellantis Ventures Invests in LiDAR Technology for Advanced Driver Assistance Systems
  • The special edition of the Abarth 695 is restricted to just 1,368 units.
    Abarth 695 75 Anniversario Edition Commemorates 75 Years Of The Brand
  • Stellantis says that select EVs in its line-up will use the SAE J3400 charging system with its upcoming vehicle charging joint venture Ionna supporting both CCS and J3400 charging standards.
    Stellantis To Adopt North American Charging Standard For Select Future EVs

Latest News

  • Based on the STLA Smart platform, the new Grande Panda measures in at 3.99 metres in length and is mechanically-related to the Euro-spec Citroen C3.
    Fiat Grande Panda Debuts As Boxy Sub-4M Hatchback
  • Additionally, Bajaj has also updated the Pulsar 125, 150 and 220F with new graphics and a digital instrument cluster
    Bajaj Pulsar N160 Gains USD Fork; Priced At Rs 1.40 Lakh
  • Following a positive inaugural season, CEAT remains the title sponsor, continuing its successful partnership with ISRL as the league grows in popularity.
    CEAT Indian Supercross Racing League Season 2 Dates Announced
  • Kevin Estre was the star of qualifying as he secured pole in his Porsche 963 with a last-minute lap of 3m24.634s.
    Porsche’s Kevin Estre Snatches Pole From Cadillac in Le Mans 24 Hours Hyperpole Qualifier
  • The Lamborghini Countach 5000 Quattrovalvole Lego set is a detailed recreation of the supercar complete with scissor doors and a V12 engine.
    Lego Reveals New Lamborghini Countach 5000 Quattrovalvole Set
  • The new Mini Countryman shares its underpinnings with the BMW iX1, which is already on sale in India.
    New Mini Countryman E Electric SUV Bookings Begin In India
  • As per Tata, the Safari can return an ARAI-certified combined average of 14.08 kmpl. But how fuel-efficient is it in real-world conditions?
    Tata Safari Diesel Automatic: Real-World Fuel Efficiency Tested
  • Here’s how BMW Motorrad’s latest offering in India compares with its rivals in terms of pricing
    BMW R 1300 GS vs Rivals: Price Comparison
  • Built by Mahindra and Jayem, the Bujji recently caught the attention of none other than Anand Mahindra, Chairman, Mahindra & Mahindra
    Watch: Anand Mahindra Meets Beastly 'Bujji' Car From Upcoming Kalki 2898 AD Movie
  • The Ducati Monster 30 Anniversario made its global debut last year and is restricted to just 500 units, while the Senna Edition pays tribute to the iconic Brazilian F1 driver.
    Ducati Monster 30 Anniversario, Monster Senna Edition Listed On India Website; Launch Soon
  • Home
  • News
  • Cars
  • Fiat Grande Panda Debuts As Boxy Sub-4M Hatchback
car&bike
About Us
New Cars
Used Cars
New Bikes
Sell Your Car
Terms and Conditions
Privacy Policy
Investor Relations
Popular Car Brands
Maruti Suzuki
Hyundai
Tata
Volkswagen
Honda
Mahindra
Kia
MG
Popular Car Models
Mahindra XUV 3XO
Hyundai Creta
Maruti Suzuki Alto 800
Toyota Fortuner
Tata Punch EV
Mahindra Scorpio Classic
Mahindra XUV300
Toyota Innova Crysta
Popular Bike Brands
Royal Enfield
Honda
KTM
Bajaj
Yamaha
TVS
Hero
Kawasaki
Popular Bike Models
Hero XPulse 200 4V
Royal Enfield Hunter 350
Bajaj Pulsar 150
Bajaj Pulsar N250
Royal Enfield Classic 350
Yamaha FZ-X
Bajaj Avenger Cruise 220
Honda CB Unicorn 160
Keep in Touch
car&bike Youtubecar&bike Twittercar&bike Instagramcar&bike Facebookcar&bike LinkedIn
Fifth Gear Ventures Ltd
602, 6th Floor, Tower – B, Embassy 247, LBS Marg, Vikhroli (West), Mumbai - 400083
Contact: 9606045096
Email: contact@carandbike.com
© Copyright Fifth Gear Ventures Ltd 2024. All rights reserved