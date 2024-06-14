Fiat Grande Panda Debuts As Boxy Sub-4M Hatchback

Fiat has unveiled the new Grande Panda hatchback. Based on the STLA Smart platform, the new Grande Panda is essentially the sister model to the new Euro-spec Citroen C3 and arrives with a boxy profile and unique square and X-themed design touches.

Also read: Abarth 695 75 Anniversario Edition Commemorates 75 Years Of The Brand



Starting with the design, the upright nose features an enclosed grille with cube-like patterning merging neatly with the headlamps. The rectangular headlamps themselves feature noticeable individual cube-like – read pixel – lighting elements. The daytime running lights form an X pattern which are also noticeable in other areas. The bumper features a slim air vent just below the grille while a large rectangular air dam sits at the base of the bumper. Cube-style patterning is also visible in how the air dam flows into the bumper.

The squared-out design theme follows to the sides as well noticeable in the prominently flared fenders. The doors feature the name ‘Panda’ stamped right into the metal and the wheel design also depicts an X pattern. Round the back the vertically oriented tail lamps also feature the X-shaped lighting elements with the Fiat branding stamped into the tailgate. A black trim piece housing the Panda badge spans the width of the tailgate and in combination with the large rear windshield gives the design a layered look.

Also read: Citroen Evaluating CNG For Its India Line-Up



The interior and powertrain details remain under wraps for the moment though Stellantis’ STLA Smart platform does offer the flexibility of all-electric and combustion engine powertrains. Sister firm Citroen offers its stablemate, the Euro-spec C3 in both petrol and all-electric guise which could be carried over to the Fiat.

Also read: Stellantis To Launch China’s Leapmotor EVs In India By End-2024



Expect more details on the new Grande Panda to be made available over the ensuing months.