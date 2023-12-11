Fiat Introduces Its Latest Truck: The Titano
By Carandbike Team
1 mins read
Published on December 11, 2023
Highlights
- Has a payload capacity of 1,210 kg.
- Algerian version gets a 1.9-litre diesel engine producing 150 horsepower and 350 Newton-metres of torque.
- Offered in markets like Algeria and Brazil.
Fiat has unveiled its latest truck entrant, the Fiat Titano. This midsize truck is an evolved version of the Peugeot Landtrek but with origins traced back to the Changan Kaicene F70, a Chinese pickup developed by Changan Automobile and PSA.
This vehicle has been positioned to compete with the Ford Ranger. Its availability spans different continents, with configurations tailored to regional preferences. In Algeria, where orders have commenced, the Fiat Titano features a 1.9-liter diesel engine, producing 150 horsepower and 350 Newton-metres of torque through a six-speed manual gearbox. This power enables a payload capacity of 1,210 kilograms.
Brazil, on the other hand, anticipates a more potent variant equipped with a 2.2-liter diesel engine generating 200 horsepower and 450 Newton-metres of torque. Various configurations cater to different market demands - from single cabs with 4x2 setups to double cabs featuring 4x4 capabilities, accommodating up to five occupants.
Interestingly, the production strategy varies across regions. While Algeria offers both single and double cabs, Brazil will concentrate solely on the four-door setup, optimising production at the Nordex factory in Uruguay, as per insights from Motor1 Brazil.
Despite its global appeal, the likelihood of the Titano entering the Indian market appears slim.
Measuring 5.39 metres in length in the double-cab configuration, the Titano offers ample space while maintaining a robust stature. Trim options range from utilitarian variants featuring black bumpers and steel wheels to more upscale versions adorned with alloy wheels and a touchscreen, catering to diverse buyer preferences.
While primarily targeting Algeria and Brazil initially, Fiat hasn't ruled out potential expansions to other markets in the future.
