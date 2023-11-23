e-Sprinto Launches Two New Scooters: Rapo and Roamy
By Carandbike Team
1 mins read
Published on November 23, 2023
Highlights
- Features include Remote Lock/Unlock, Engine Kill Switch, USB-based mobile charging, and detailed digital displays.
- Has a top speed of 25 kmph.
- Can cover 100 km on a single charge.
Indian EV manufacturer, e-Sprinto has recently launched two new models in its low-speed scooter lineup Rapo and Roamy priced at Rs 62,999 and Rs. 54,999 respectively.
Both models come equipped with an array of smart features, including Remote Lock/Unlock, Engine Kill Switch, and USB-based mobile charging. The vibrant digital display keeps riders informed about crucial information such as Battery Status and Motor Failure.
Also Read: Tata Power Has Installed Over 60,000 Home EV Chargers Across India So Far
Distinguished by their design and dimensions, the Rapo measures 1840 mm in length, 720 mm in width, and 1150 mm in height, while the Roamy shares similarities but in a slightly smaller frame, measuring 1800 mm in length, 710 mm in width, and 1120 mm in height. Both models offer a ground clearance of 170 mm. They are powered by a Lithium/Lead battery and an Auto Cutoff charger that takes 3-4 hours to charge. It also features a 250W BLDC Hub Motor with an IP65 waterproof rating. Rapo and Roamy both achieve a top speed of up to 25 kmph and cover 100 km on a single charge.
Also Read: Fiat Commemorates Disney's Birthday With Unique Topolino Collection
The Rapo has three drive modes. Safety features include a 12-inch front disc brake and a 10-inch rear drum brake, supporting a payload capacity of 150kg. Potential buyers have five colour options to choose from, this includes, Grey, Black, Red, Blue and White. Talking of drive mode.
This model also features a Remote Lock, Battery Status, Child Lock, Digital Display, and USB-based mobile charging. As for the dimensions, this model has a wheelbase of 1350 mm and has 12-inch front and 10-inch rear tyres.
Great Deals on Used CarsView All Used Cars
Upcoming Cars
Upcoming Bikes
Explore More
Latest News
-16184 second ago
The Kia Seltos will now be more affordable starting from the HTX variants onwards but these variants also miss out on a crucial feature.
-13569 second ago
The new and improved layout means drivers will have to juggle more technical elements, faster speeds and better energy management.
-12253 second ago
Both the models are powered by 450cc, twin-cylinder engines
-5831 second ago
The fourth-generation Maruti Suzuki Swift is expected to launch in India in 2024 and the latest spy shots show more details on the upcoming offering.
-3318 second ago
Celebrating Ather Energy's 10th Anniversary, the 450 Apex is also expected to sport tweaked styling and new colours
-3053 second ago
The RV400 is priced at Rs 1.39 lakh and is available for sale on Flipkart
-556 second ago
The double cab pick-up comes with a payload capacity of up to 760kg and will be joined by a chassis-cab variant in 2024.
-151 second ago
Customers can access these services through the KwikFix app
39 minutes ago
Launched last year with single-channel and dual-channel ABS options, the motorcycle will now be offered only in the latter variant, priced at Rs. 1.31 lakh
18 hours ago
The 70 Series from Toyota was first launched in 1984, and the latest iteration combines retro styling with modern technology.