e-Sprinto Launches Two New Scooters: Rapo and Roamy

The Rapo and Roamy are priced at Rs 62,999 and Rs 54,999 respectively
By Carandbike Team

1 mins read

Published on November 23, 2023

  • Features include Remote Lock/Unlock, Engine Kill Switch, USB-based mobile charging, and detailed digital displays.
  • Has a top speed of 25 kmph.
  • Can cover 100 km on a single charge.

Indian EV manufacturer, e-Sprinto has recently launched two new models in its low-speed scooter lineup Rapo and Roamy priced at Rs 62,999 and Rs. 54,999 respectively.

Both models come equipped with an array of smart features, including Remote Lock/Unlock, Engine Kill Switch, and USB-based mobile charging. The vibrant digital display keeps riders informed about crucial information such as Battery Status and Motor Failure.

 

Distinguished by their design and dimensions, the Rapo measures 1840 mm in length, 720 mm in width, and 1150 mm in height, while the Roamy shares similarities but in a slightly smaller frame, measuring 1800 mm in length, 710 mm in width, and 1120 mm in height. Both models offer a ground clearance of 170 mm. They are powered by a Lithium/Lead battery and an Auto Cutoff charger that takes 3-4 hours to charge. It also features a 250W BLDC Hub Motor with an IP65 waterproof rating. Rapo and Roamy both achieve a  top speed of up to 25 kmph and cover 100 km on a single charge.

 

The Rapo has three drive modes. Safety features include a 12-inch front disc brake and a 10-inch rear drum brake, supporting a payload capacity of 150kg. Potential buyers have five colour options to choose from, this includes, Grey, Black, Red, Blue and White. Talking of drive mode.

 

This model also features a  Remote Lock, Battery Status, Child Lock, Digital Display, and USB-based mobile charging. As for the dimensions, this model has a wheelbase of 1350 mm and has 12-inch front and 10-inch rear tyres.

