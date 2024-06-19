Login
Fiat Grande Panda Interior Spied

Fiat had only shown the hatchback’s exterior previously and is expected to reveal more details in the coming months
Calendar-icon

By car&bike Team

clock-icon

1 mins read

Calendar-icon

Published on June 19, 2024

Story

Highlights

  • The Fiat Grande Panda’s interior has been spied.
  • The Grande Panda is the sister car to the Euro-spec Citroen C3.
  • Based on Stellantis’ STLA Smart platform.

The Fiat Grande Panda hatchback’s interior has been spied. Unveiled on June 14, 2024, Fiat had only shown the hatchback’s exterior previously. The company is expected to officially reveal the car’s interior along with other specifications in the coming months. The Grande Panda is essentially the sister car to the new Euro-spec Citroen C3 and is based on Stellantis’ STLA Smart platform. 

 

Fiat Grande Panda Interior Spied 1

The cabin is headlined by an infotainment screen and digital instruments display merged into one single unit

 

As per the leaked images, the hatchback’s interior will be headlined by an infotainment screen and digital instruments display merged into one single unit. The dashboard features many quirky bits such as the rectangular air-con vents that stick out, and what appears to be a storage compartment on the upper part of the dashboard on the passenger side. The interior also comes with yellow accents around the dashboard and the centre console. 

Fiat Grande Panda 1

The Grande Panda features a very boxy profile

 

On the design front, the car has a boxy profile and comes with unique square and X-themed design touches. The nose features an enclosed grille with cube-like patterning merging neatly with the headlamps, also consisting of many cube-like elements. The headlamp units house DRLs that form an X-like pattern. The squared-out design theme follows to the sides as well noticeable in the prominently flared fenders. Round the back, the vertically oriented tail lamps also feature X-shaped lighting elements with the Fiat branding stamped into the tailgate.

 

Fiat Grande Panda 2

The Grande Panda will likely be offered as both, an EV and an ICE model

 

Also, the company is yet to officially reveal any details, the Grande Panda will likely be offered as an EV and ICE model similar to its sister car, the Euro-spec Citroen C3. 

 

