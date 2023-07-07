Fiat Topolino EV Specifications Revealed: Quadricycle Has 75 KM Range

Fiat has unveiled the reborn Topolino, a quadricycle powered entirely by an electric motor and battery pack. This EV is purpose-built for urban driving, particularly for European cities and coastlines. Although it is based on the Citroen Ami, the Fiat styling is evident on the Topolino with its appearance being inspired by the original Fiat 500.

The Fiat Topolino is Fiat's smallest EV

The 2023 Fiat Topolino borrows its powertrain and battery from the Ami. The quadricycle is equipped with a 5.5 kWh battery that provides the Topolino with a range of up to 75 km, which can be charged from zero to 100 per cent in four hours.

The top speed of the Topolino is 45 kmph, thanks to which even those with a motorcycle license can drive the quadricycle. The Topolino is only available as a two-seater.

Fiat Topolino is offered in an ‘open’ configuration, with a canvas roof and ropes instead of doors

The Topolino will be available in two separate configurations - the ‘closed’ Topolino and the ‘open’ Topolino Dolce Vita. The open Topolino Dolce Vita does not come with doors. Instead, ropes take the place of where the doors usually are, and a large canvas roof covers passengers above. The closed comes with doors and a fixed roof as standard.

The Topolino is offered in only one colour, one wheel style, and one interior trim

Customisable options are offered, such as a shower, stickers with stripes for the roof of the “open” model, and wooden effect stickers for the “closed” model. Vintage chrome effect mirrors and a chrome luggage rack come as standard for both configurations.



Also Read: Fiat 600e Unveiled: All-Electric Crossover With A Range Of Over 400 KM



Fiat has stated that the Topolino will not have any colour, wheel, or interior options. Verde Vita, which is the colour seen on the Topolino, is the standard colour for every unit. The wheel design and interior are also standard for every unit of the Topolino. The Topolino will initially be launched in Italy and France, as bookings in these countries will begin this week.