Limited Edition Fiat Abarth 695 Esseesse Unveiled

Abarth has unveiled a new special edition version of its hatchback's range- the 695 Esseesse. It is the fastest variant of the Fiat 500 official line up and the brand said that the engineers and designers has taken inspiration from the 1964 model that wore the same nameplate. Coming back to the time, production of the Abarth 695 Esseesse is limited to just 1390 units and 695 of them will be finished in Scorpion Black while the other 695 units are in Campovolo Grey.

Also Read: Fiat To Become All-Electric Carmaker By 2030

The Abarth 695 Esseesse reflects back on the classic model with exclusive white details on the front and rear spoiler, mirror caps and side decals.

The brand has dubbed it as a collector's edition and says that the 695 Esseesse is "dedicated to those seeking exclusivity, performance, and a racing soul." In terms of looks, the Abarth 695 Esseesse reflects back on the classic model with exclusive white details on the front and rear spoiler, mirror caps and side decals. The 17-inch alloy wheels are also finished in white and dampened by Koni FSD shock absorbers, in-turn accentuated by red centre caps and red Brembo brake calipers. At the rear, an adjustable spoiler of up to 60 degrees is added, building up on aerodynamic load of up to 42 kg at full tilt at speeds of up to 200 kmph.

Also Read: Fiat's New Compact SUV For Brazil Will Be Called Pulse

The 695 Esseesse comes with similar badging and body colour-matching stitches, along with red seat belts, Alcantara, and carbon fibre inserts.

Moreover, Abarth also used some weight saving techniques in the form of an aluminium bonnet. Along with the twin titanium Akrapovic tailpipes, the 695 Esseesse is 10 kg lighter than the Abarth 595 Competizione. On the inside, the 695 Esseesse comes with similar badging and body colour-matching stitches, along with red seat belts, Alcantara, and carbon fibre inserts.

Also Read: Fiat Reveals New Compact SUV In Brazil; Ask Customers To Help Name It

At the rear, an adjustable spoiler of up to 60 degrees is added, building up on aerodynamic load.

Under the hood, it is powered by the 1.4-litre, four-cylinder T-jet engine that puts out 178 bhp and 250 Nm of peak torque and this motor is mated to a manual transmission. The Abarth 695 Esseesse can hit a top-speed of 225 kmph with the spoiler set at 0 degrees and triple-digit speeds come in 6.7 seconds.