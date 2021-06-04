Fiat's New Compact SUV For Brazil Will Be Called Pulse

It was just last month that Fiat unveiled its upcoming compact SUV for Brazil, and interestingly enough, the company ran a poll and asked its consumers to vote on a new name for the model. The three name options included - Pulse, Domo, and Tuo, and now, and the winner with 65 per cent votes is, the Fiat Pulse. Initially codenamed Progetto or Project 363, the new Pulse SUV is expected to go on sales in South America later this year, around September or October 2021. That said, it will most likely be a model exclusive to Latin America.

Also Read: Fiat Reveals New Compact SUV In Brazil; Ask Customers To Help Name It

The new Pulse SUV is expected to go on sales in South America later this year, around September or October 2021

The upcoming Fiat Pulse is built on the company's new MLA platform and is claimed to offer better performance, robustness and comfort, along with an increased level of safety offerings. In fact, Fiat also aims to achieve a high safety rating for the SUV at the Latin NCAP crash test. While it's a modified version of the Fiat Argo's platform, the company had previously confirmed that the new SUV will not share any components with Fiat's existing models like Argo and Cronos and will receive exclusive mechanical components. This includes a new turbo flex engine, along with sophisticated electronic equipment, and it is also expected to come with a driver assistance system.

Also Read: Jeep Subcompact SUV In The Works For The Indian Market language

Fiat also aims to achieve a high safety rating for the SUV at the Latin NCAP crash test

In terms of design and styling, the new Fiat Pulse looks beefy and rugged thanks to all the muscular lines and claddings, while the two-tone treatment along with black exterior styling, LED headlights, LED DRLs and sporty alloys add the premium touches. Of course, exterior elements like the LED taillamps, roof rails, a high-mounted spoiler and faux skid plates. Inside, the new SUV will come with Fiat Connect Me connected car system among other premium features, however, Fiat hasn't revealed the cabin yet. While its exact dimensions are unknown, the company has said that it will have a 2,532 mm long wheelbase.

Also Read: Fiat Brand Is Here To Stay In The Indian Market, Jeep Will Be The Focus

The new Fiat Pulse SUV will come with a new turbo flex engine, along with sophisticated electronic equipment

Under the hood, the upcoming Fiat Pulse is likely to come with two petrol engine options. The first one will be a turbocharged 1.0-litre three-cylinder engine, producing around 123 bhp and 200 Nm of peak torque, while mated to a CVT automatic transmission. The SUV will also get a naturally aspirated 1.3-litre engine producing 109 bhp and 139 Nm, for the lower-spec variant, and it will be mated to a 5-speed manual gearbox. Fiat could also offer the 1.3-litre turbocharged unit that currently powers the Brazil-spec Jeep Compass.