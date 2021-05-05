Fiat Reveals New Compact SUV In Brazil; Ask Customers To Help Name It

Fiat, which is now part of the large multinational automotive brand Stellantis, has revealed its all-new compact SUV for Brazil. While we cannot confirm whether it is a sub-4 metre SUV or not, by the looks of it, the new SUV definitely has a small stature. Interestingly, Fiat has not yet finalised a name for the new SUV, and the company wants its customers to help name the new vehicle. The Italian carmaker has shortlisted three names for the SUV - Pulse, Domo, and Tuo, and has also created a special website where people can go and vote for their favourite name. However, we must tell you that the new SUV is most likely exclusive to the Latin American market.

Codenamed BBB21 or Big Brother Brazil 21, right now, the company is simply calling it SUV Fiat, and the name that gets the highest number of votes in the coming days will become the official name of the company's new B-segment SUV. The new Fiat SUV is expected to go on sale in Brazil this September. Now we have seen a similar strategy from Tata Motors in India with regards to the name of the Tiago. The company had run a Twitter poll asking its followers to help name the hatchback, which is right not one of its top sellers.

As for the new Fiat SUV, it's built on the company's new MLA platform. The new platform is claimed to offer better performance, robustness and comfort, along with an increased level of safety offerings. The new SUV will also not share any components with Fiat's exiting models like Argo and Cronos and will receive its own exclusive mechanical components, such as a new turbo flex engine, along with sophisticated electronic equipment. It is also expected to come with a driver assistance system.

Visually, it does look beefy and rugged thanks to all the muscular lines and claddings, while the two-tone treatment along with black exterior styling, LED headlights, LED DRLs and sporty alloys add the premium touches. Of course, exterior elements like the LED taillamps, roof rails, a high-mounted spoiler and faux skid plates. Inside, the new SUV will come with Fiat Connect Me connected car system among other premium features, however, Fiat hasn't revealed the cabin yet.

Under the hood, the SUV is expected to come with a turbocharged 1.0-litre three-cylinder engine, producing around 123 bhp and 200 Nm of peak torque, while mated to a six-speed automatic transmission. The SUV is expected to have a lower-spec version as well with a naturally aspirated 1.3-litre engine producing 109 bhp and 139 Nm, mated to a CVT unit. However, all these details are yet to be confirmed.

