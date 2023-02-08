Piaggio To Launch New Vespa Touring, Aprilia SR Typhoon And Motorcycle In 2023

Piaggio Vehicles Pvt Ltd is marking 25 years of operations in India in 2023. To commemorate the year, the company has announced plans to launch a number of two-wheelers under the Aprilia and Vespa brands in India in the coming months. Aside from the launches the company has also confirmed that existing Piaggio and Vespa scooters will receive updates in the year which will range from updated engines to new colourways being introduced. Also on the cards is a new mid capacity motorcycle from Aprilia.

The SR range will be updated with a new engine and get a new Typhoon variant.

Starting with the Aprilia brand, SR scooter range will see the introduction of a new Typhoon model. While the brand does retail a 50cc scooter under the Typhoon name in some international markets the model for India could be a new derivative of the existing entry SR range. Moreover the entire SR range is set to receive an engine update with the company saying that the scooters will get “a new higher performance i-get engine”. Piaggio says that the new engine will offer greater acceleration and grade ability as well as help set new performance benchmarks in the segment. The SXR series too is set to get an overhaul in 2023.

SXR range to also receive updates in 2023.

“The love our iconic brands have received from millions is humbling and I am excited about the new products we have planned to introduce this year. 2023 will see a whole range of new 2-wheelers that cater to evolved riders through high quality and performance. It gives me the pride to say that all our 2-wheelers now come equipped with a technologically advanced i-get engine which is tuned to give a significant advantage in acceleration across 125 and 160-cc products and is fully OBD II compliant. As we continue to grow and pioneer India’s mobility, we feel there is massive potential for bringing in more of Piaggio’s global favorites to India,” said Diego Graffi, Chairman and Managing Director, Piaggio Vehicles Pvt Ltd.

Aprilia will also introduce a new motorcycle in India this year with the model confirmed to be a mid-capacity model. As per reports, the model in question is expected to be badged the RS 440 and would go up against models such as the KTM RC 390 and Kawasaki Ninja 300. Furthermore, the new motorcycle is expected to be locally manufactured in India.

Vespa Primavera Touring (for representation only)

Moving to the Vespa brand, the existing range of scooters too will receive updates with new colourways and updates to meet the latest regulations. Additionally, the brand has confirmed a new Vespa Touring edition for the Indian market. The Touring edition is expected to feature additional accessories to help carry small bags with Piaggio saying that it could be used “to carry their equipment and carry-ons for quick getaways during weekends.”