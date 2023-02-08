  • Home
  • News
  • Piaggio To Launch New Vespa Touring, Aprilia SR Typhoon And Motorcycle In 2023

Piaggio To Launch New Vespa Touring, Aprilia SR Typhoon And Motorcycle In 2023

Piaggio also confirmed overhauls of the existing Aprilia and Vespa scooter ranges including revised engines and new colour options.
authorBy Jaiveer Mehra
08-Feb-23 06:02 PM IST
Piaggio To Launch New Vespa Touring, Aprilia SR Typhoon And Motorcycle In 2023 banner
Highlights
  • Aprila SR range to get new 'i-get' engine in 2023
  • Aprilia new mid-capacity motorcycle coming this year
  • Vespa range to be updated with new colours, Touring Edition

 

Piaggio Vehicles Pvt Ltd is marking 25 years of operations in India in 2023. To commemorate the year, the company has announced plans to launch a number of two-wheelers under the Aprilia and Vespa brands in India in the coming months. Aside from the launches the company has also confirmed that existing Piaggio and Vespa scooters will receive updates in the year which will range from updated engines to new colourways being introduced. Also on the cards is a new mid capacity motorcycle from Aprilia.

The SR range will be updated with a new engine and get a new Typhoon variant.

 

Starting with the Aprilia brand, SR scooter range will see the introduction of a new Typhoon model. While the brand does retail a 50cc scooter under the Typhoon name in some international markets the model for India could be a new derivative of the existing entry SR range. Moreover the entire SR range is set to receive an engine update with the company saying that the scooters will get “a new higher performance i-get engine”. Piaggio says that the new engine will offer greater acceleration and grade ability as well as help set new performance benchmarks in the segment. The SXR series too is set to get an overhaul in 2023.

Aprilia SXR 125

SXR range to also receive updates in 2023.

 

“The love our iconic brands have received from millions is humbling and I am excited about the new products we have planned to introduce this year. 2023 will see a whole range of new 2-wheelers that cater to evolved riders through high quality and performance. It gives me the pride to say that all our 2-wheelers now come equipped with a technologically advanced i-get engine which is tuned to give a significant advantage in acceleration across 125 and 160-cc products and is fully OBD II compliant. As we continue to grow and pioneer India’s mobility, we feel there is massive potential for bringing in more of Piaggio’s global favorites to India,” said Diego Graffi, Chairman and Managing Director, Piaggio Vehicles Pvt Ltd.

Aprilia will also introduce a new motorcycle in India this year with the model confirmed to be a mid-capacity model. As per reports, the model in question is expected to be badged the RS 440 and would go up against models such as the KTM RC 390 and Kawasaki Ninja 300. Furthermore, the new motorcycle is expected to be locally manufactured in India.

Vespa Primavera Touring (for representation only)

 

Moving to the Vespa brand, the existing range of scooters too will receive updates with new colourways and updates to meet the latest regulations. Additionally, the brand has confirmed a new Vespa Touring edition for the Indian market. The Touring edition is expected to feature additional accessories to help carry small bags with Piaggio saying that it could be used “to carry their equipment and carry-ons for quick getaways during weekends.” 

Related Articles
Piaggio Delivers 10,000 Electric Three-Wheelers In India In 2022
Piaggio Delivers 10,000 Electric Three-Wheelers In India In 2022
22 days ago
Gulf Oil India Partners With Switch Mobility, Piaggio For EV-Specific Fluids
Gulf Oil India Partners With Switch Mobility, Piaggio For EV-Specific Fluids
4 months ago
Aprilia Storm 125 Disc Brake Variant To Be Discontinued From July
Aprilia Storm 125 Disc Brake Variant To Be Discontinued From July
8 months ago
Piaggio Collaborates With Pop Star Justin Bieber For Special Edition Vespa
Piaggio Collaborates With Pop Star Justin Bieber For Special Edition Vespa
10 months ago

Newly Added Used Cars

line-horizontal
View All
2017 Maruti Suzuki Wagon R VXI 1.0 BS IV
moneybagFinance up to 90%
2017 Maruti Suzuki
Wagon R VXI 1.0 BS IV
  • 38,967 km
    • |
  • Petrol
    • |
  • Manual
2 Year Warranty Free
0
7.9
10
4.35 LakhEMI starts @ ₹9,742
Mahindra First Choice, Amberhai, New Delhi
2015 Toyota Innova Euro III 2.5 G 7 Seater
moneybagFinance up to 90%
Great Deal
2015 Toyota
Innova Euro III 2.5 G 7 Seater
  • 86,543 km
    • |
  • Diesel
    • |
  • Manual
1 Year Warranty Free
0
8.0
10
8.75 LakhEMI starts @ ₹19,597
Mahindra First Choice, Bank Street, New Delhi
2021 Kia Sonet HTX Plus Diesel
moneybagFinance up to 90%
Great Deal
2021 Kia
Sonet HTX Plus Diesel
  • 6,265 km
    • |
  • Diesel
    • |
  • Manual
2 Year Warranty Free
0
8.0
10
12.75 LakhEMI starts @ ₹28,556
Mahindra First Choice, Amberhai, New Delhi

Quick Links

Cars under ₹6 Lakh
Cars between ₹6 Lakh - ₹9 Lakh
Cars between ₹9 Lakh - ₹12 Lakh
Cars between ₹12 Lakh - ₹18 Lakh
Cars above ₹18 Lakh

Top trending

Used Cars by lifestyle
line