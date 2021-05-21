carandbike logo
search

COVID-19: Piaggio Extends Warranty And Free Service Period For Aprilia And Vespa Customers

Piaggio India has announced that it will be extending warranty and free service for Aprilia and Vespa customers whose plans have or will expire during the ongoing lockdown. The services will be extended till July 31, 2021.

Seshan Vijayraghvan By  Seshan Vijayraghvan | Updated:
eye
0  Views
Piaggio India will extend the warranty and free service plans till July 31, 2021 expand View Photos
Piaggio India will extend the warranty and free service plans till July 31, 2021

Highlights

  • Piaggio will extend warranty and free service plans untill July 31, 2021
  • This is for those whose warranty, free service expire during the lockdown
  • Piaggio did the same thing last year too during the nationwide lockdown

Piaggio India today joined the list of manufacturers who have announced extensions on warranty and free service plans amidst the ongoing COVID-19 restrictions. With dealerships and service centres remaining shut in several cities, four- and two-wheeler makers are coming forward offering extensions on the aforementioned plans which have or will expire during the lockdown. To that effect, Piaggio India has announced that it will be extending the warranty and free service plans for Aprilia and Vespa customers in India until July 31, 2021.

Also Read: Aprilia SXR 125 Scooter Launched In India; Priced At ₹ 1.15 Lakh

o3bpnlu8

These benefits can only be availed by customers whose warranty and free service expire within the lockdown period

Commenting on the announcement, Diego Graffi, Chairman and Managing Director of Piaggio India said, "We know that the nation is going through tough times with the second wave of COVID-19 hitting all of us. At Piaggio, we believe in providing the best services and solutions to our customers and standing with them during this pandemic. To support our customers in these tough times, we would be extending both warranty and free service period by one month. Given the restricted travel that customers are facing in many states, this extension would give them some relief as they will be able to use our services smoothly post the lockdown."

Also Read: Piaggio India Launches 100 Dealerships In 100 Days; Has Over 725 Showrooms Now

0 Comments

Piaggio had done the same thing for its two-wheeler and light commercial vehicle customers last year, in April 2020, when a nationwide lockdown was imposed. This means the company will soon rollout extension on warranty and free service plans for its CV customers as well. Having said that, Piaggio is not the first two-wheeler manufacturer to do this. Similar initiatives have been taken by other brands like TVS, Bajaj Auto, Honda Two-Wheelers, Hero MotoCorp, and Benelli India. There are several four-wheelers and commercial vehicle manufacturers as well who have rolled out similar customer support initiatives.

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow carandbike.com on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

You might be interested in

New Car Models

x
Government Proposes New Mandatory Norms For Tyres To Improve Fuel Efficiency And Better Braking In Wet Conditions
Government Proposes New Mandatory Norms For Tyres To Improve Fuel Efficiency And Better Braking In Wet Conditions
New-Gen Kia Carnival Scores 5-Star Rating In Australasian NCAP Crash Test
New-Gen Kia Carnival Scores 5-Star Rating In Australasian NCAP Crash Test
2022 Ducati Hypermotard 950 SP Revealed
2022 Ducati Hypermotard 950 SP Revealed
KTM 490 Range To Include Five Models; May Not Be Made In India
KTM 490 Range To Include Five Models; May Not Be Made In India
Be the first one to comment
Thanks for the comments.
cross
Select your City
location
or select from popular cities