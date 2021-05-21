COVID-19: Piaggio Extends Warranty And Free Service Period For Aprilia And Vespa Customers

Piaggio India today joined the list of manufacturers who have announced extensions on warranty and free service plans amidst the ongoing COVID-19 restrictions. With dealerships and service centres remaining shut in several cities, four- and two-wheeler makers are coming forward offering extensions on the aforementioned plans which have or will expire during the lockdown. To that effect, Piaggio India has announced that it will be extending the warranty and free service plans for Aprilia and Vespa customers in India until July 31, 2021.

These benefits can only be availed by customers whose warranty and free service expire within the lockdown period

Commenting on the announcement, Diego Graffi, Chairman and Managing Director of Piaggio India said, "We know that the nation is going through tough times with the second wave of COVID-19 hitting all of us. At Piaggio, we believe in providing the best services and solutions to our customers and standing with them during this pandemic. To support our customers in these tough times, we would be extending both warranty and free service period by one month. Given the restricted travel that customers are facing in many states, this extension would give them some relief as they will be able to use our services smoothly post the lockdown."

Piaggio had done the same thing for its two-wheeler and light commercial vehicle customers last year, in April 2020, when a nationwide lockdown was imposed. This means the company will soon rollout extension on warranty and free service plans for its CV customers as well. Having said that, Piaggio is not the first two-wheeler manufacturer to do this. Similar initiatives have been taken by other brands like TVS, Bajaj Auto, Honda Two-Wheelers, Hero MotoCorp, and Benelli India. There are several four-wheelers and commercial vehicle manufacturers as well who have rolled out similar customer support initiatives.

