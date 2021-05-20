Benelli India Extends Warranty And Scheduled Preventive Maintenance Services

Benelli India has announced that it will extend the warranty and scheduled preventive maintenance services (PMS) on its motorcycles till July 31, 2021. All services and warranty which were due between April-May 2021, will be extended till the end of July 2021. Other two-wheeler brands, including Hero MotoCorp, Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India, TVS Motor Company, Suzuki Motorcycle India, KTM/Husqvarna and Bajaj Auto have all announced extension of free services and warranty due to the outbreak of the second wave of COVID-19.

(2021 Benelli Imperiale 400)

The company's latest launch was the 2021 Benelli TRK 502X which is now BS6 compliant. The middleweight adventure tourer is priced from ₹ 5.19 lakh for the Metallic Dark Grey colour, while the Benelli Red and Pure White colours are priced at ₹ 5.29 lakh (all prices, ex-showroom India and introductory). Compared to the BS4 counterpart, the new TRK 502X BS6 is ₹ 31,000 cheaper, making for an attractive deal.

(2021 Benelli Leoncino 500)

Currently, Benelli India offers the TRK 502 range along with the Imperiale 400 and the Leoncino 500 as BS6 models. The company is likely to launch the updated Benelli 302R in India before the year ends. The company also plans to build and increase its presence in India, with its latest showroom/dealership that was inaugurated in Howrah, West Bengal. Currently Benelli has 41 dealerships in India. Benelli motorcycles in India are marketed by Adishwar Auto Ride of the Mahavir Group, a company based out of Hyderabad.

