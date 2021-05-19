Bajaj Auto Extends Free Service Till July 31, 2021

Bajaj Auto Limited (BAL), India's largest exporter of motorcycles, has extended the free service period of all Bajaj motorcycles. The measures have been announced to support customers during the deadly second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic, and consequent lockdowns and travel restrictions announced by several states across India. The free service period of Bajaj vehicles expiring between April 1, 2021 and May 31, 2021, will now be extended till July 31, 2021, the company announced in a press statement. The extension of the free service is applicable on all Bajaj two-wheelers and commercial vehicles, the statement added.

The Bajaj Pulsar 150 is one of the highest-selling 150 cc motorcycles in the domestic market

Commenting on the initiative, Rakesh Sharma, Executive Director, Bajaj Auto Ltd. said, "We acknowledge the challenges our customers are facing due to the disruption caused by the second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic. Like last year, we are once again offering an extension on service periods for two months, to reassure all our customers that their vehicles will be looked after."

Bajaj Auto will ensure that all dealerships across India will pass on the benefits to customers

Bajaj Auto has ensured that its nationwide dealerships will also pass on the benefits of extension of free service to all its customers. As of 2019, Bajaj motorcycles come with 5-year warranty which remains as is. Bajaj Auto's sister brands, KTM and Husqvarna have also announced similar measures, with all KTM and Husqvarna motorcycles to now have free service period and warranty benefits extended till July 31, 2021. The extension is applicable to all those customers whose warranty and free services were valid till May 31, 2021.

