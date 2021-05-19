carandbike logo
search

Bajaj Auto Extends Free Service Till July 31, 2021

Free service period of Bajaj motorcycles which was set to expire between April and May 2021 has now been extended to July 31, 2021.

Preetam Bora By  Preetam Bora | Published:
eye
0  Views
Bajaj Auto extends free service and warranty period in COVID-19 second wave expand View Photos
Bajaj Auto extends free service and warranty period in COVID-19 second wave

Highlights

  • Free service expiring between April 1 and May 31 extended till July 31
  • The extension has been done in the light of lockdowns across states
  • Extension of free service applicable on all Bajaj two-wheelers and CVs

Bajaj Auto Limited (BAL), India's largest exporter of motorcycles, has extended the free service period of all Bajaj motorcycles. The measures have been announced to support customers during the deadly second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic, and consequent lockdowns and travel restrictions announced by several states across India. The free service period of Bajaj vehicles expiring between April 1, 2021 and May 31, 2021, will now be extended till July 31, 2021, the company announced in a press statement. The extension of the free service is applicable on all Bajaj two-wheelers and commercial vehicles, the statement added.

Also Read: KTM Extends Free Service, Warranty Till July 31, 2021

d1mbhcas

The Bajaj Pulsar 150 is one of the highest-selling 150 cc motorcycles in the domestic market

Commenting on the initiative, Rakesh Sharma, Executive Director, Bajaj Auto Ltd. said, "We acknowledge the challenges our customers are facing due to the disruption caused by the second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic. Like last year, we are once again offering an extension on service periods for two months, to reassure all our customers that their vehicles will be looked after."

Also Read: Bajaj Auto Extends Support To Fight COVID-19 Second Wave

549icv5g

Bajaj Auto will ensure that all dealerships across India will pass on the benefits to customers

0 Comments

Bajaj Auto has ensured that its nationwide dealerships will also pass on the benefits of extension of free service to all its customers. As of 2019, Bajaj motorcycles come with 5-year warranty which remains as is. Bajaj Auto's sister brands, KTM and Husqvarna have also announced similar measures, with all KTM and Husqvarna motorcycles to now have free service period and warranty benefits extended till July 31, 2021. The extension is applicable to all those customers whose warranty and free services were valid till May 31, 2021.

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow carandbike.com on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

You might be interested in

Research on Bajaj Bikes

  • Bajaj Pulsar 150 Seat
    Bajaj Pulsar 150 Seat
  • Bajaj Pulsar 150 Engine
    Bajaj Pulsar 150 Engine
  • Bajaj Pulsar 150 Tank
    Bajaj Pulsar 150 Tank
  • Bajaj Pulser 125 Engine
    Bajaj Pulser 125 Engine
  • Bajaj Pulser 125 Suspension
    Bajaj Pulser 125 Suspension
  • Bajaj Pulser 125 Disc
    Bajaj Pulser 125 Disc
  • Pulsar Ns 200 Perimeter Frame
    Pulsar Ns 200 Perimeter Frame
  • Pulsar Ns 200 Power Performance
    Pulsar Ns 200 Power Performance
  • Pulsar Ns 200 Monosuspension
    Pulsar Ns 200 Monosuspension
  • Ct100 Vgal 02
    Ct100 Vgal 02
  • Ct100 Vgal 03
    Ct100 Vgal 03
  • Ct100 Vgal 04
    Ct100 Vgal 04
  • Bajaj Pulsar Ns 125 Suspension
    Bajaj Pulsar Ns 125 Suspension
  • Bajaj Pulsar Ns 125 Disc
    Bajaj Pulsar Ns 125 Disc
  • Bajaj Pulsar Ns 125 Engine
    Bajaj Pulsar Ns 125 Engine
  • Pulsar Rear Suspension
    Pulsar Rear Suspension
  • Bajaj Pulsar 180 Front Suspension
    Bajaj Pulsar 180 Front Suspension
  • Bajaj Pulsar 180 Exhaust
    Bajaj Pulsar 180 Exhaust
  • Bajaj Avenger Cruise 220 Body Color
    Bajaj Avenger Cruise 220 Body Color
  • Bajaj Avenger Cruise 220 Single Channal Abs
    Bajaj Avenger Cruise 220 Single Channal Abs
  • Bajaj Avenger Cruise 220 Super Wide Rear Tyre
    Bajaj Avenger Cruise 220 Super Wide Rear Tyre
  • Bajaj Comfortec Superior Front
    Bajaj Comfortec Superior Front
  • Bajaj Comfortec Directional Tyre
    Bajaj Comfortec Directional Tyre
  • Bajaj Comfortec Rubber Footpads
    Bajaj Comfortec Rubber Footpads
  • Bajaj Platina 110 Side View
    Bajaj Platina 110 Side View
  • Bajaj Pulsar 220 Head
    Bajaj Pulsar 220 Head
  • Bajaj Pulsar 220 Exhaust
    Bajaj Pulsar 220 Exhaust
  • Bajaj Pulsar 220 Tail
    Bajaj Pulsar 220 Tail
x
Lamborghini To Invest Over 1.5 Billion Euros Over Next 4 Years Towards Electrification
Lamborghini To Invest Over 1.5 Billion Euros Over Next 4 Years Towards Electrification
McLaren 720S Gulf Oil Edition Unveiled
McLaren 720S Gulf Oil Edition Unveiled
Triumph Launches Special Edition Scrambler 1200, Street Scrambler 900 In India
Triumph Launches Special Edition Scrambler 1200, Street Scrambler 900 In India
COVID-19: Essential Car Accessories For Lockdown
COVID-19: Essential Car Accessories For Lockdown
Be the first one to comment
Thanks for the comments.
cross
Select your City
location
or select from popular cities